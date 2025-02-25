Top Growth Driver In The Geriatric Medicines Market 2025: Age-Related Health Conditions Driving Growth In The Market

Geriatric Medicines Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Geriatric Medicines Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The geriatric medicines market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1227.91 billion in 2024 to $1430.84 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.5%, and what factors contribute to this rapid growth? The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of stroke, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing government support, and growing emphasis on personalized medicine, showing the dynamic market expansion.

The Geriatric Medicines Market Size Is Expected To See Rapid Growth In The Coming Years. But What Does The Future Of The Market Look Like By 2029?

It will grow to $2604.86 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.2%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of age-related health conditions, increasing geriatric populations, rising healthcare expenditure, the rise of geriatric medicine and growing incidences of hypertension. Major trends in the forecast period include the use of digital pills and wearable health devices, the development of tools and strategies to manage multiple medications safely, advancements in stem cell and gene therapy, the broadened use of telehealth platforms, and advancements in early diagnosis and prevention of age-related diseases.

What Is The Biggest Driver Of The Geriatric Medicines Market Going Forward?

The increasing prevalence of age-related health conditions is expected to propel the growth of the geriatric medicines market. Age-related health conditions are health problems that increase in frequency or intensity with advancing age as a result of the aging process. Longer life expectancies, advancements in healthcare, and an aging population mainly drive these increasing health conditions. Geriatric medicines help manage these conditions by providing specialized treatments for older adults, improving their quality of life and healthcare outcomes. For instance, a 2023 report from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities OHID, a UK-based government office, stated that in 2022, 17.6% of people aged 16 and older reported having a long-term musculoskeletal MSK condition, such as arthritis or ongoing issues with their back or joints. This marked an increase from the 17.0% prevalence in 2021. Hence, increasing age-related conditions are driving the growth of the geriatric medicines market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Geriatric Medicines Market?

Leading companies in the geriatric medicines market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Apotex Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Lupin Limited, Biocon Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Geriatric Medicines Market?

Major players in the market are focusing on developing innovative diabetes therapy to meet the rising demand for effective solutions in the aging population. An instance of this progression is an India-based contract manufacturing pharmaceutical company, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., which announced the launch of a novel combination therapy comprising Vildagliptin SR and Metformin SR, for managing Type 2 diabetes in elderly patients, in August 2023.

How Is The Geriatric Medicines Market Segmented?

1 By Therapeutics: Analgesics, Antihypertensive, Statins, Proton Pump Inhibitors, Anticoagulant, Antipsychotic, Other Therapeutics

2 By Condition: Cardiovascular, Arthritis, Neurological, Cancer, Osteoporosis, Respiratory, Other Conditions

3 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

For further precise understanding, here are sub-segments:

1 By Analgesics: Non-Opioid Analgesics Acetaminophen, NSAIDs, Opioid Analgesics Morphine, Oxycodone, Topical Analgesics Lidocaine Patches

2 By Antihypertensive: Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme ACE Inhibitors, Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers ARBs, Beta-Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Diuretics, Alpha-Blockers

3 By Statins: Atorvastatin, Simvastatin, Rosuvastatin, Pravastatin, Lovastatin

4 By Proton Pump Inhibitors: Omeprazole, Esomeprazole, Lansoprazole, Pantoprazole, Rabeprazole

5 By Anticoagulant: Warfarin, Direct Oral Anticoagulants DOACs: Dabigatran, Rivaroxaban, Apixaban, Heparin

6 By Antipsychotic: Atypical Antipsychotics, Typical Antipsychotics

7 By Other Therapeutics: Antidepressants SSRIs, SNRIs, Antidiabetic Medications Insulin, Metformin, Anticonvulsants, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Corticosteroids, Cognitive Enhancers Donepezil, Memantine

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Geriatric Medicines Market?

Along with the market segments, it is essential to look into the regional distribution of the market. North America was the largest region in the geriatric medicines market in 2024, and looking ahead, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

