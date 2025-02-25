Author and Expert Robert Esposito Shares Advice on Choosing the Right Moving Company for a Stress Free Move

Robert Esposito "Nobody Move! (Without Reading This)"

Early Planning and the Right Moving Company are the Key to a Stress-Free Move

The moving process will have its ups and downs. Those who are moving should work with professionals who provide moving services and act as partners in planning.” — Robert Esposito, Author and Founder of Relocators, Inc.

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 2025 home selling season begins, it's time to find a moving company to ease the transition. Whether downsizing, upgrading, or relocating for a new job, choosing the right moving company is crucial for reducing stress and ensuring a smooth process. Robert Esposito, author, entrepreneur, and founder of Relocators , Inc., a multi-dimensional end-to-end home transitioning company, shares tips for selecting the right moving company. These tips and more can be found in Esposito’s new book, " Nobody Move! (Without Reading This) ," which debuted as a No. 1 Amazon Best Seller in the Real Estate Category.“Moving is one of life’s greatest stressors, and early decisions, such as selecting the right mover, will make a huge difference throughout the entire process. Some movers and real estate professionals don’t recognize how much anxiety and worry is involved in a move. My book and these tips will help make the journey easier with fewer headaches,” said Robert Esposito.Work with Professionals: Choose a Moving Partner, Not Just a ServiceEsposito emphasizes the importance of working with companies experienced in all aspects of a move, from logistical transportation, packing, loading and unloading, storage, downsizing through auctions and tag sales, to handling the unique needs of seniors, ensuring that vulnerable groups are taken care of during a move.“The moving process will have its ups and downs. However, working with a competent and professional team is a good place to start. Those who are moving should work with professionals who provide moving services and act as partners in planning. Company representatives must be willing to answer questions and offer advice, tips, and cost-saving options,” he added.Choosing Quality Over CostAccording to Esposito, there are three types of moving companies: good, fast, and cheap.“The fast and cheap options are often unable to deliver quality and timely service. This can lead to increased stress and unforeseen costs,” he said.To avoid these pitfalls, homeowners must take the time to research companies.“Look at online reviews, ask for referrals, and be wary of selecting the cheapest option. Choose a company that listens to customers’ needs and provides clear, detailed information about their services,” said Esposito.A horror story in Esposito’s book features a family that had their belongings held hostage on a truck by a moving company until they paid an additional huge fee. This type of scam continues to happen across the US. Reviews will help identify companies involved in these improper and illegal activities.While larger companies can provide the resources needed to handle a move, smaller, more personalized companies also offer excellent service.“Some smaller companies, where the owner is involved in daily operations, often provide a level of personal attention that larger companies may not. If choosing a smaller company, make sure they are not subcontracting out the move, as in doing so introduces an additional layer of risk.”Consumers must also seek a company that is fully transparent and responsive. In his book, Esposito recounts multiple horror stories regarding companies charging hidden fees, fuel surcharges, unloading fees, and storage charges.In-Person Estimates and the Importance of ConsistencyEsposito urges consumers to request in-person estimates from moving companies and to have every aspect of their move written down in a contract. He recommends asking for a dedicated liaison – a single person who will be the point of contact throughout the entire process.“Having one person in charge of a move ensures continuity and consistency. This individual will be an advocate and help guide customers through every step.”Time of Year and Its Impact on CostsThe season in which a move occurs also plays a significant role in the price homeowners will pay for moving services. Moving during early summer is typically the most expensive time because families want to settle in before the start of the school year.Creating a Realistic Budget for the MoveWhen planning a move, it is crucial to create a budget that accounts for contingencies. The longer the distance of the move the more it will cost.“It is better to a company overestimate and have extra funds set aside than to be caught off guard by unexpected costs,” Esposito said. While many homeowners can save some money by packing some items themselves, he recommends asking for a comprehensive estimate that includes a “worst-case” scenario where the movers are asked to pack everything, or if a home is not ready to be moved into due to unexpected circumstances such as weather or other events.Ask for Flexibility and DiscountsIf a homeowner is flexible on their moving date, it can translate into significant savings.“Ask about discounts for sharing space on a truck with other customers. Many companies offer lower rates if customers are open to a larger time frame for their moving window," states Esposito. “If a customer can be flexible and let the company know the move can be completed within a longer period, it may lead to substantial savings, especially on smaller moves like a two-bedroom apartment.”To learn more about Rob Esposito and Relocators, visit www.usrelocators.com . "Nobody Move (Without Reading This)" is now available for purchase on Amazon. For custom and bulk orders, please visit: https://nobodymovebook.com/custom-book-bundles ###

