Tanner Sovereign Unleashes Debut Single "Heart Thief" on TruthTone Records

Heart Thief Available 2.27.25

Tanner Sovereign debuts "Heart Thief" on TruthTone Records, streaming everywhere 02.27.25 after standout showcases in Nashville & Nebraska.

NE, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising country music sensation Tanner Sovereign is set to captivate fans nationwide with the release of his debut official single, "Heart Thief," available for streaming and download everywhere on February 27, 2025. The track, produced by the collaborative forces of Fi Jack Entertainment and Them Fly Bros, marks a major milestone in Tanner’s career as his inaugural official release on TruthTone Records.

A Rising Star on the Live Stage

Tanner’s undeniable talent has been showcased at two high-profile Fi Jack Entertainment events. He first impressed audiences at the Artax / Fi Jack Nashville Showcase on December 10 at NashHouse Southern Spoon and Saloon, and then continued to win hearts at the Artax / Fi Jack Entertainment Showcase in Kearney, Nebraska at Joe’s Honky Tonk. These dynamic performances have set the stage for the anticipation surrounding "Heart Thief."

Building on Past Success

Prior to this highly anticipated release, Tanner made waves as a featured artist on "Backyard Beer Garden Band," which was released on January 24, 2025, by his label mate Brandon and the Eleven's. That track also featured prominent Fi Jack recording artists Hockett and the Kyle Sayler Band, further establishing Tanner’s credentials and collaborative spirit within the community.

More to Come in 2025

"Heart Thief" is just the beginning for Tanner Sovereign in what promises to be a groundbreaking year. Fans can expect a slew of new music as he continues to push boundaries in country music. Additionally, Tanner will be bringing his high-energy live performances to stages this summer, including a headlining spot at Downtown Sounds in Sidney, Nebraska, presented by The BigBoy 98.7 on July 18. Joining him on this exciting day will be notable acts Savanna Chestnut and Jaelen Johnston.

