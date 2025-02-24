Momcozy 5’’ Dual-Mode Smart Baby Monitor Debuts – Seamless WiFi & Non-WiFi Monitoring for Ultimate Parental Peace of Mind

New York, NY, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy has always been dedicated to providing parents with reliable and intuitive baby care solutions. Building on the success of the previous BM03—a monitor that offered real-time viewing through a dedicated parent unit for stable at-home monitoring—Momcozy remains committed to a user-first approach. To give parents even greater flexibility, the brand developed the 5’’ Dual-Mode Smart Baby Monitor, a cutting-edge solution that seamlessly integrates both WiFi and Non-WiFi modes, ensuring parents stay connected anytime, anywhere.

As the brand’s first smart baby monitor, this innovative device offers parents both WiFi and Non-WiFi monitoring options, making it a new born must-have for modern families. Whether at home or on the go, parents can stay connected to their baby with confidence, making this an essential addition to any new mom must-have list.

A Thoughtfully Designed Monitor for Everyday Convenience

This dual-mode baby monitor is built with functionality and ease of use in mind. The camera unit features a streamlined, compact design that allows for flexible placement on a tabletop or wall, ensuring optimal coverage of the baby’s environment. The 5-inch parent unit is designed for effortless navigation, with an intuitive button layout and a comfortable grip that makes it easy to carry around. Its large display provides a clear, real-time view, while the durable construction ensures reliability for daily use. Every aspect of the design focuses on seamless integration into a parent’s routine, offering both convenience and peace of mind.

A Blend of Thoughtful Design and Cutting-Edge Technology





Designed for modern parents, the Momcozy 5’’ Dual-Mode Smart Baby Monitor represents a significant step forward in smart parenting, giving moms peace of mind and greater freedom in their daily lives.

Now, keeping your baby safe has never been easier with these smart features:

Seamless Monitoring, Anytime, Anywhere

With both WiFi and Non-WiFi modes, parents can switch effortlessly between monitoring methods. At home, the dedicated parent unit provides a secure, real-time feed without relying on WiFi, making it a more secure smart baby monitor that avoids potential concerns with network stability or cybersecurity risks. On the go, the Momcozy app lets parents check in remotely, ensuring constant connectivity whether they’re at work, running errands, or traveling.

Instant Alerts for a Safer Environment

A baby's movements can be unpredictable, and every second matters when it comes to their safety. The Danger Zone Alert provides instant notifications when your baby moves beyond a designated safe space. Whether you’re in the kitchen prep aring dinner or stepping outside for a quick break, you’ll be immediately informed of any potential risks, allowing you to react without delay.

Smart Motion Detection: Ensuring Safe and Restful Sleep

A baby’s sleep can be delicate, and subtle movements often signal important needs or potential risks. With advanced motion detection, the Momcozy 5’’ Dual-Mode Smart Baby Monitor helps ensure safe sleep by recognizing key movement patterns, such as face-covering, rolling onto the stomach, or unusual restlessness. If the monitor detects any concerning movement, it sends real-time alerts, allowing parents to respond immediately—whether it’s adjusting their baby’s position or offering comfort. Instead of simply observing, this proactive feature provides an extra layer of security, helping parents rest easy knowing their little one is sleeping safely.

Effortless Sharing to Stay Connected with Loved Ones

For families who live apart, staying connected with a baby’s early moments can be challenging. With shared video access for up to 20 family members, parents can bring grandparents, relatives, or close friends into their baby’s world, no matter the distance. Whether it’s a baby’s first giggle or a peaceful nap, loved ones can experience and cherish these moments in real time.

Seamless Memory Capture and Clear Monitoring

The Momcozy 5’’ Dual-Mode Smart Baby Monitor captures every precious moment in stunning 1080P clarity, day or night, with enhanced night vision and auto-recording for effortless memory preservation. Its 5000mAh battery ensures up to 20 hours of uninterrupted monitoring, keeping parents connected without frequent recharges.

Empowering Moms with Smart Parenting





For years, Momcozy has empowered parents with innovative products that bring comfort, confidence, and connection. The launch of the Momcozy 5’’ Dual-Mode Smart Baby Monitor (BM04) continues this mission, combining smart technology with intuitive design to give families peace of mind.





But Momcozy’s dedication goes beyond innovation—it’s about supporting families in every way, from product development to meaningful community initiatives. As part of its ongoing effort to support families in need, Momcozy actively collaborates with charitable organizations through its Baby Essentials product line. During the 2024 Christmas season, Momcozy partnered with Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support, contributing a supply of diapers to assist women and children facing difficult circumstances. This initiative directly benefited 35 to 40 families, ensuring they had access to essential baby care items during the holiday season.

Ready to experience a new level of smart parenting? Whether you're a first-time parent or looking for an upgrade, this baby monitor with screen and app brings together security, convenience, and peace of mind—all in one device. Order your Momcozy 5’’ Dual-Mode Smart Baby Monitor starting February, 2025, at www.momcozy.com and on Amazon.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 3 million mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy’s products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

To learn more about our brand, visit www.momcozy.com

