STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON SENATE BILL 17’S PROPOSAL TO BAN ENEMY FOREIGN LAND OWNERSHIP

“I have long fought to ensure that our precious farm and rural lands remain free from purchases by foreign adversaries. Our property and agricultural lands are vital to national security. I applaud Senator Lois Kolkhorst for introducing Senate Bill 17, an essential piece of legislation aimed at protecting Texas land from foreign entities that pose a threat to our security. This is simply common sense. Texas farmers and ranchers work tirelessly to feed and fuel America, and we must preserve our land for their use. We cannot allow hostile nations to gain control over our land, resources, or food supply.

Our farmland is more than dirt—it’s our heritage, our economy, and our future. We are responsible for protecting it from those who would use it against us. This bill is a step in the right direction to ensure Texas land stays in the hands of those who love it, work it, and defend it. I stand with Senator Kolkhorst and co-author Senator Brent Hagenbuch in their fight for the security and sovereignty of our great state. Thank you, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, for making national security a priority.”