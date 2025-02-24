DLNR News Release- Exploring our Wildfire Future is Theme of 2025 Hawai’i Wildfire Summit, Feb. 24, 2025

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

EXPLORING OUR WILDFIRE FUTURE IS THEME OF 2025 HAWAI‘I WILDFIRE SUMMIT

February 24, 2024

HONOLULU — Wildfire experts, community leaders, emergency responders and policymakers will gather together for the 2025 Hawai‘i Wildfire Summit, Feb. 27-28 in Kona on Hawai‘i Island. They’ll share insights and tackle challenges aimed at building a stronger, more wildfire resilient Hawai‘i.

Organized and hosted by the Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) and supported by the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), the National Park Service (NPS), the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency, U.S. Army Fire, the Western Fire Leadership Council, and all four county fire departments, the summit hopes to “ignite action.”

Elizabeth Pickett, co-executive director of HWMO said, “On the first day we have a series of expert panels and interactive sessions. Our focus will be on wildfire resilience, lessons from recent fires, and innovations in wildfire safety and planning.

The first day of the summit includes the following panels:

Keynote Panel: Lessons from Lahaina

Why the Built Environment Matters

Firewise Communities in Action

Fire Weather, Technology and Notifications

Policy Updates and Next Steps

On the second day participants can chose from two pathways.

Key sessions for Pathway 1:

Understanding Wildfire Risk from Local to National

Wildfire Resilient Land Management Strategis

Our Wildfire Funding and Policy Context

Wildfire Advocacy, Communications and Media Engagement

Key sessions for Pathway 2:

Fire Weather and Fuel Monitoring

WIldfire Pre-Attack Plans

Incident Management Best Practices

Codes and Standards

Pickett added that the summit is an opportunity to gain insights from leading professionals in wildfire resilience and management and to build connections with peers, policymakers, and advocates.

“Across the state, we need to face our increasing wildfire risks together and for the long term. We hope to ignite action by having everyone leave the summit committed and connected to each other, and with actionable knowledge, tools and resources to strengthen wildfire preparedness.” Pickett said.

One day before the summit (Feb.26) and one day after (March 1), HWMO is offering Home Ignition Zone Assessment and Mitigation (HIZAM) workshops, which is hands-on training for wildfire risk potential and mitigation measures.

