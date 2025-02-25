DualNorth Studios Announces Formation of DualNorth Immersive; New Division to Explore Original XR Content

Top creative marketing studio for XR expands to create immersive content for partners, names Jim Squires Head of Growth & Partnerships

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DualNorth Studios , the leading creative agency producing marketing content for mixed and virtual reality games and apps, has announced the formation of a new division to explore the creation of original immersive content for the next generation of XR hardware. Headed by DualNorth Studios’ founder Christopher Bennison, former Resolution Games Head of Video Production and XR Cinematics Creative Director, DualNorth Immersive will work with brands, platform holders, and more to develop branded mixed and virtual reality content for in-development smart glasses headsets expected to hit the market in the next 2 - 5 years.“The capabilities of immersive content have grown exponentially year-over-year,” said Bennison, “and with the tipping point moment finally in reach thanks to upcoming wearable technologies from tech’s leading companies, the time is right to start developing that content for the companies that could benefit from it most. Whether that’s fully-immersed sports or musical performances, augmented major motion pictures, or time-tested marketing mascots making their first bold steps into the next digital age, DualNorth is getting ready for the content of tomorrow by getting a firm start on developing the workflows, approaches, and partnerships today.”Following Bennison’s establishment of Dual North Immersive, filmmaker and Dual North veteran Jeff Boyd has been named to the role of Creative Director for Dual North Studios. Boyd will oversee Dual North’s industry-leading trailer production services, having previously directed and produced many of the studio’s acclaimed game trailers, including serving as lead on the studio’s most recent promotional trailer for Resolution Games – for the Apple Vision Pro exclusive Gears & Goo . Boyd has previously directed commercials for a number of leading brands including Volvo, Hyundai, Reebok, and Goretex.“We’ve been working with the team behind Dual North Studios for years, and they’ve never failed to impress,” said Amber Moak, Marketing Director at Resolution Games. “Taking XR content and showcasing it outside of a headset in a way that really demonstrates a sense of immersion is no easy feat, but Chris and Jeff have demonstrated their abilities time and again to show our players exactly what they can expect when they step into one of our worlds.”In addition to Boyd’s new role, DualNorth Studios has hired Jim Squires as the company’s Head of Growth and Partnerships, where he will oversee growth strategy and business development for both DualNorth Immersive and DualNorth Studios creative marketing efforts. An XR industry veteran and consultant, Squires has provided business guidance, marketing, and communications strategy and support to a wide range of companies across the industry for the last decade.To support the expansion, DualNorth Studios will continue its long-term strategic partnership with Dextry Studios, a leading XR production and VFX studio, who will provide technical expertise and immersive production capabilities through their Stockholm-based state-of-the-art production facility, featuring motion control, motion capture, and real-time visualization.Representatives from DualNorth Studios will be at GDC from March 17th thru 20th and available for meetings. To learn more about DualNorth Studios, please visit dualnorth.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.You can view DualNorth Studio’s latest showcase reel here: https://youtu.be/Mb42abQgdS0 Please direct media and business inquiries to:Jim Squiresjim@dualnorth.comABOUT DUALNORTH STUDIOSEstablished in 2014, DualNorth Studios is a premier creative agency specializing in trailer production and marketing for virtual and mixed reality experiences. The studio offers comprehensive services including game trailers, in-engine cinematography, live action production, sound design, and motion graphics. DualNorth provides full-service production solutions that effectively translate immersive experiences into compelling marketing campaigns for traditional media platforms, including work produced for companies leading their industries such as ASICS, Funcom, Starbreeze Entertainment, and Resolution Games.With the launch of DualNorth Immersive in 2025, the company is positioned at the forefront of next-generation content consumption. This new division develops innovative tools and workflows for immersive marketing while creating original entertainment content that pushes the boundaries of XR storytelling.

Dual North Creative Agency Highlights Reel - 2025

