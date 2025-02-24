Complimentary Guide on HVAC Efficiency for Facilities Managers: How to Improve Air Filtration & Indoor Air Quality

Discover Camfil Canada’s new resource for facilities managers on balancing air filtration efficiency with cost savings.

Toronto, ON, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil Canada, a leading provider of clean air solutions, has published a new resource to assist building owners and facilities managers in balancing air filtration efficiency with cost management. The publication addresses common challenges in maintaining optimal indoor air quality (IAQ) while controlling operational expenses.

The resource outlines strategies for better understanding the total cost of ownership (TCO) of air filtration systems. It provides actionable advice to help facilities managers and procurement teams make cost-effective choices. It highlights key considerations, including energy consumption, air filter lifecycle, and installation and disposal costs, ultimately aiming to improve IAQ without unnecessary expenses.

"One challenge in explaining the benefits of improved air quality is that, unlike water quality, where the effects can be immediately noticeable, for example, brown or green water signals a problem, the state of air quality is not as visually discernible," says Camfil air quality specialist Berni Baier. "Unless you’re in an industrial setting, you won’t see how dirty the air may be."

The resource emphasizes the ripple effect of high-quality air filtration, including enhanced human health and productivity, reduced HVAC system maintenance, and lower energy costs. For example, it details how switching to advanced air filters, such as Camfil’s high-efficiency models, can cut HVAC energy consumption by up to 50% when paired with Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)-controlled fans.

Topics discussed in the article include:

● Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and energy efficiency

● The relationship between MERV rating and airflow

● Managing costs while improving air quality

● Lowering costs with Camfil Canada

Camfil Canada positions itself as a trusted partner for facilities managers across industries, offering tailored strategies for balancing energy savings with effective air filtration. By improving IAQ, businesses can protect both occupants and equipment while reducing environmental impact. This publication is one of Camfil's ongoing efforts to educate professionals on sustainable practices in air filtration.

The resource can be accessed at: https://cleanair.camfil.ca/balancing-efficiency-and-air-filtration-costs-do-you-really-have-to-make-sacrifices/

For more than 60 years, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial air filtration that improves worker productivity and keeps HVAC components clean and running optimally. We also help you minimize energy usage, which benefits human health and the environment. Visit https://www.camfil.com/en-ca/ for more information.

