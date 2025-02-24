Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,093 in the last 365 days.

State banquet on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev hosted in honor of Pakistan’s Prime Minister

AZERBAIJAN, February 24 - To His Majesty Naruhito, Emperor of Japan

Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire nation on the occasion of Japan’s national holiday – Emperor's Birthday.

On this...

23 February 2025, 11:48

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State banquet on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev hosted in honor of Pakistan’s Prime Minister

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more