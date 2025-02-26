New Orleans Mission Marks 35 Years of Transforming Lives and Expands for 2025

Welcoming Bill Boada to the Corporate Development Team

As I step forward in faith to answer God’s calling on my life to LOVE GOD and LOVE PEOPLE as a New Orleans Mission member, I humbly ask for your support and prayers as a partner in this mission.” — Bill Boada

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Orleans Mission , a beacon of hope for the homeless and those in crisis, proudly celebrates 35 years of service with remarkable growth and ambitious expansion plans for 2025. As Louisiana faces rising rates of homelessness, addiction, trafficking, and food insecurity, the Mission is expanding its efforts to provide shelter, vocational training, and spiritual healing, transforming thousands of lives across the region.A Legacy of TransformationSince its founding in 1989, the New Orleans Mission has dedicated itself to the principles of Rescue, Recovery, Re-Engagement, and Reunification. What began as a modest shelter for men has evolved into a multifaceted organization serving individuals across multiple campuses. Today, the Mission not only provides essential resources such as food and shelter but also offers comprehensive rehabilitation and vocational programs, equipping individuals with the tools they need for long-term success.“Each year, we face new challenges, but we also witness extraordinary transformations in the lives of those we serve,” said David Bottner, CEO of the New Orleans Mission. “We are grateful for the partnerships and support that make this work possible. Through faith, love, and dedicated service, we are restoring dignity and hope to individuals and families in need.”⦁ 2024 Milestones:130,000 beds and showers provided – a 21% increase from the previous year.⦁ 500 individuals enrolled in the discipleship program.⦁ 600 beds available across all campuses.⦁ Over 500,000 hot meals served.⦁ $1.7 million generated in vocational training programs, reinvested into participants' lives.⦁ $500,000 worth of food distributed through the Mission Pantry.Welcoming Bill Boada to the Corporate Development TeamThe New Orleans Mission is blessed to announce the addition of Mr. Bill Boada to its Corporate Development Team.For the past 35 years, The Westbank community of New Orleans has been transformed through health and fitness, with God’s guidance shining brightly in the work of the owner and General Manager of the Manhattan Athletic Club.In June 2024, Bill closed the doors on his 38-year journey with the Manhattan Athletic Club, but his commitment to service continues. He generously donated the Club to Giving Hope NOLA and the New Orleans Mission, ensuring that it will soon be a place of healing—offering not only physical restoration but emotional and spiritual healing through the power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.This remarkable act of kindness and love reflects a deep spiritual commitment to answering God’s call to serve others. It is a reminder that God calls each of us to serve, no matter the form or size of the service, as we are all instruments of His love.As Gods word states in 1 Peter 4:10, “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.”Bill’s donation stands as a testament to his faith, demonstrating that true service to God is not just about the tangible gifts we give, but the hearts behind them. His legacy of generosity and compassion will continue to impact the community, inspiring others to answer God’s call to serve with love and humility."As I step forward in faith to answer God’s calling on my life to LOVE GOD and LOVE PEOPLE as a New Orleans Mission member, I humbly ask for your support and prayers as a partner in this mission".The Mission is also guided by the biblical principle from Philippians 2:3-4:"Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility VALUE OTHERS above yourselves, not looking to your own interests, but each of you to the interest of others."Bill Boada can be reached at 504-813-0372.Expanding Hope in 2025In response to the growing need for transitional housing, the Mission is launching several major initiatives in 2025:⦁ Transitional Housing Development30-unit complex: Adjacent to the current campus for discipleship program graduates.⦁ Projected Opening: 2025⦁ Total Cost: $7 million⦁ Grant Awarded: $5 million⦁ Funds Still Needed: $2 millionCHROME and Stillwaters ExpansionThe Mission is expanding its impact beyond Louisiana, with projects in Florida aimed at supporting mothers and children. In 2025, eight new cottages will be added to the CHROME campus, providing a nurturing environment for women and their families.“By expanding our transitional housing and family support programs, we are creating sustainable solutions that empower individuals to thrive beyond crisis,” said John Lonardo, COO of the New Orleans Mission.Lynhaven Retreat: A Safe Haven for Women and Children⦁ 20+ children now residing at Lynhaven.⦁ Dedicated classroom and teacher for educational support.⦁ Transportation for school-age children.⦁ 7 new cottages and 14 duplexes added.Vocational Training: A Path to IndependenceAt the heart of the Mission’s success is its vocational training program, empowering individuals with the skills they need to secure stable employment. Participants are trained in fields such as:⦁ Mission Media: Digital media skills, photography, and social media management. ⦁ Divine Staffing: Landscaping, lawn care, and irrigation.⦁ Building Hope: Construction and maintenance training.⦁ Lynhaven Events: Event planning and hospitality management.⦁ Redemption NOLA Jewelry & Boutique: Jewelry making, retail merchandising, and customer service.In 2024, vocational programs generated $1.7 million, helping participants build meaningful careers.Community Outreach and SupportBeyond residential and training programs, the Mission extends its reach through extensive outreach and food distribution efforts:⦁ 20,000+ brown bag meals distributed in St. Roch, Treme, Bogalusa, Picayune, and Slidell. ⦁ Mission Pantry in Lacombe serves thousands of families monthly.⦁ Weekly outreach in the French Quarter helps individuals escape homelessness and addiction.Partnering for a Greater ImpactThe Mission’s growth would not be possible without the generous support of Platinum Partners, including:⦁ Premier Nissan of Metairie⦁ Creole Cuisine⦁ Orange Solar HoldcoWith $10.2 million in total income in 2024, the Mission ensures that 85% of funds go directly to programs and services. “Our partners enable us to expand our reach and transform more lives each year,” said Bottner. “Every donation, every volunteer hour, and every prayer makes a difference.”Stories of HopeThe Mission's true impact shines through the lives it transforms. Alumni like Breanna Ball, Logan Galatas, Kayla Page, and Justin Manuel share stories of overcoming addiction, homelessness, and despair to build new lives filled with purpose and faith.“I now live each day with hope and purpose,” said Justin Manuel, a recent discipleship program graduate. “The Mission has given me back my life, and for that, I’m eternally grateful.”Join the MissionAs the New Orleans Mission looks ahead to 2025, community support remains vital. Individuals and organizations are invited to:⦁ Volunteer at outreach events, the Mission Pantry, or vocational training programs.⦁ Pray for those in need and the Mission’s continued success.For more information, visit www.neworleansmission.org or call 504-523-2116. Together, we can rescue, recover, re-engage, and reunify those in need, creating lasting change for generations to come.About the New Orleans Mission:The New Orleans Mission is a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing, recovering, re-engaging, and reunifying those struggling with homelessness, addiction, and crisis. Through faith-based programs, vocational training, and community outreach, the Mission transforms lives, helping individuals reclaim their God-given purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.