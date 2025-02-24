Minnesota DNR adds angling limits for several species (published February 24, 2025)

Minnesota will have newly established limits for several species when the new fishing license year begins on March 1.

The Minnesota Fishing Regulations for 2025 will include daily and possession limits for American eel, yellow bass, whitefish, cisco, and burbot. Those and other changes are available starting on page 13 of the regulations book.

“We remind anglers to check the regulations book for what’s new this year,” said Bethany Bethke, fisheries rules and regulations coordinator. “In addition to the newly established possession limits, there are numerous other regulations changing that apply to individual waters.”

The Minnesota DNR added limits on whitefish, cisco and burbot to protect their populations from over-exploitation. In past years these fish had been classified as rough fish and had no limits on how many could be kept. For American eel, which are rare in Minnesota, there is no harvest allowed, reflecting their rare status and need for protection. Finally, for yellow bass, the limit for this game fish is set at 30, which is a combined limit between yellow bass and white bass, because many anglers may not be able to tell the difference between them. In some instances where yellow bass are proliferating, special regulations with higher bag limits may be used.

Other new regulations

Other new regulations for 2025 include those for several species in the St. Croix River downstream of the Taylors Falls dam, and those regulations can be found starting on page 74 of the regulations. In Canada-Minnesota border waters, there are several portions of rivers now included in the border waters regulations, and those regulations can be found starting on pages 60-64 and page 67.

Additionally, there are new and modified regulations in effect for 14 other waters, located in Chippewa, Cook, Lake, Lac qui Parle, Olmsted, Otter Tail, Stearns and Todd counties.

Anglers are advised to check the regulations book for updated regulations available March 1 on the Minnesota DNR website. Printed copies will also be available by March 1 anywhere Minnesota fishing licenses are sold.