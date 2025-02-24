Chair File: Leadership Dialogue — Advancing Health and Building Trust with Lynn Hanessian and Robert Trestman, M.D.

Trust — in one another, in our field, and in our communities — is so important to what we do. Everyone should know that our hospitals and health systems are a place for healing, no matter what. Yet, over the past several years, public trust has been decreasing, not just in health care but across the board.

In this Leadership Dialogue, I’m joined by Lynn Hanessian, former chief health strategist for Edelman, which recently released its 2025 Trust Barometer, and AHA Board Member Robert Trestman, M.D., chair of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at Carilion Clinic.

Lynn, Bob and I dove deep into the importance of trust and how it has evolved in recent years, as well as how hospitals and health systems can build trust in our communities and with the people we serve. Overlistening and overcommunicating, sharing stories, and really connecting and talking with one another are all ways we can improve health and develop trust.

I hope you find our conversation insightful and strategic. Look for future conversations with health care, business and community leaders on making health better as part of the Chair File in 2025.

Watch the episode here.