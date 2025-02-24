Idaho Travel Council Special MeetingFeb26

The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet virtually on Teams on Wednesday, February 26, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (MT). Guests may attend in-person at the Idaho Commerce office in the Clearwater meeting room (Joe R. Williams Building, 700 W. State Street, 2nd Floor).

The agenda will include discussion and a vote regarding the use of FY24 Region 4 remaining funds. View the full ITC agenda with instructions to join the Teams meeting here. The ITC meeting is open to the public however virtual attendance is encouraged.