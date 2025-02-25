Serenity Healthcare Expands Access to DOT Physicals in Houston

Serenity Healthcare now offers fast, convenient DOT physicals in Houston, ensuring commercial drivers meet federal health and safety standards.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serenity Healthcare, a premier provider of primary care services in Houston, is proud to announce expanded availability of Department of Transportation (DOT) physicals for commercial drivers and other transportation professionals. Led by Dr. Shanekwah Melville, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, Serenity Healthcare is committed to offering convenient, comprehensive medical evaluations to ensure drivers meet federal health and safety standards.With the increasing demand for certified DOT physicals , Serenity Healthcare provides same-day and walk-in appointments to accommodate busy schedules. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) requires all commercial drivers to pass a DOT physical every two years to ensure they are fit for duty. Serenity Healthcare makes the process seamless by offering thorough medical assessments, including vision and hearing checks, blood pressure evaluation, and drug screenings, all in compliance with federal regulations.“At Serenity Healthcare, we recognize the importance of keeping commercial drivers healthy and on the road,” said Dr. Shanekwah Melville. “Our goal is to provide fast, efficient, and stress-free DOT physicals while ensuring every driver is in optimal health to perform their duties safely.”In addition to DOT physicals, Serenity Healthcare offers a full spectrum of primary care services, including routine wellness exams, chronic disease management, diabetes care, STD testing, weight loss programs, and women’s health services. The clinic also provides immigration physicals for those undergoing the U.S. immigration process. Patients can access telehealth appointments, in-house lab testing, and aesthetic services such as Botox and dermal fillers, making Serenity Healthcare a one-stop destination for comprehensive medical care.Dr. Shanekwah Melville brings over a decade of experience in family medicine and urgent care. A board-certified family nurse practitioner, Dr. Melville has dedicated her career to providing patient-centered care that emphasizes education, prevention, and personalized care plans. Her compassionate approach has made Serenity Healthcare a trusted provider for individuals and families throughout the Houston area.Serenity Healthcare is now accepting new patients and welcomes walk-ins for DOT physicals and other medical needs.

