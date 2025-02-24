2/24/25 – EXPLORING OUR WILDFIRE FUTURE IS THEME OF 2025 HAWAI‘I WILDFIRE SUMMIT
EXPLORING OUR WILDFIRE FUTURE IS THEME OF 2025 HAWAI‘I WILDFIRE SUMMIT
HONOLULU — Wildfire experts, community leaders, emergency responders and policymakers will gather together for the 2025 Hawai‘i Wildfire Summit, Feb. 27-28 in Kona on Hawai‘i Island. They’ll share insights and tackle challenges aimed at building a stronger, more wildfire resilient Hawai‘i.
Organized and hosted by the Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) and supported by the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), the National Park Service (NPS), the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency, U.S. Army Fire, the Western Fire Leadership Council, and all four county fire departments, the summit hopes to “ignite action.”
Elizabeth Pickett, co-executive director of HWMO said, “On the first day we have a series of expert panels and interactive sessions. Our focus will be on wildfire resilience, lessons from recent fires, and innovations in wildfire safety and planning.
The first day of the summit includes the following panels:
- Keynote Panel: Lessons from Lahaina
- Why the Built Environment Matters
- Firewise Communities in Action
- Fire Weather, Technology and Notifications
- Policy Updates and Next Steps
On the second day participants can chose from two pathways.
Key sessions for Pathway 1:
- Understanding Wildfire Risk from Local to National
- Wildfire Resilient Land Management Strategis
- Our Wildfire Funding and Policy Context
- Wildfire Advocacy, Communications and Media Engagement
Key sessions for Pathway 2:
- Fire Weather and Fuel Monitoring
- WIldfire Pre-Attack Plans
- Incident Management Best Practices
- Codes and Standards
Pickett added that the summit is an opportunity to gain insights from leading professionals in wildfire resilience and management and to build connections with peers, policymakers, and advocates.
“Across the state, we need to face our increasing wildfire risks together and for the long term. We hope to ignite action by having everyone leave the summit committed and connected to each other, and with actionable knowledge, tools and resources to strengthen wildfire preparedness.” Pickett said.
One day before the summit (Feb.26) and one day after (March 1), HWMO is offering Home Ignition Zone Assessment and Mitigation (HIZAM) workshops, which is hands-on training for wildfire risk potential and mitigation measures.
Media coverage is welcome.
2025 Hawai‘i Wildfire Summit and Home Ignition Zone Assessment and Mitigation workshop:
