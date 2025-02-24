Minister Ronald Lamola: First G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting

Your Excellences, Fellow Foreign Ministers, Distinguished Delegates,

South Africa expresses deep appreciation to all participants for a productive First Foreign Ministers’ Meeting under our G20 Presidency. We extend gratitude to the members of the G20 Troika—Brazil and the United States of America—for their support and cooperation.

Purpose of the Meeting

To engage in a high-level strategic discussion on the global geopolitical environment and its impact on our work. To reflect on South Africa’s G20 Presidency priorities and High-Level Deliverables.

The meeting was opened by President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, who welcomed the Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegations while elaborating on South Africa’s priorities.

Key Outcomes of the Meeting

The First G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting under South Africa’s Presidency was historic, marking the first such gathering on the African continent.

Expressed support for the theme Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability, alongside key priorities and high-level deliverables:

Strengthening disaster resilience Ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries Mobilising finance for a Just Energy Transition Harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and development Task Force One – Inclusive Economic Growth, Industrialisation, Employment, and Reduced Inequality Task Force Two – Food Security Task Force Three – Artificial Intelligence, Data Governance, and Innovation for Sustainable Development Additional initiatives: Review of the G20’s work, Cost of Capital Review, Compact with Africa 2.0, and Initiative on Critical Minerals.

South Africa welcomed constructive discussions on priorities and high-level deliverables and assured that all views will be considered in our work throughout 2025.

Reaffirmed the G20’s role as the premier forum for international economic cooperation, highlighting its responsibility in fostering sustainable, resilient, and inclusive global growth.

Geopolitical and Economic Issues

Concern over the slow progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda and a strong call for urgent action.

Emphasised that ongoing conflicts undermine economic development and the attainment of SDGs, especially in education and health.

Stressed the need for sustainable investment in conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

On conflicts in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, reaffirmed that all states must adhere to the UN Charter and act accordingly.

Called for all parties in conflicts to comply with international law, including humanitarian and human rights laws.

Agreed to support efforts towards just peace in Ukraine, Palestine, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and other major global conflicts.

Recognised growing geopolitical divisions, warning against a climate of distrust that could hinder global efforts on poverty eradication, climate change, pandemics, nuclear proliferation, and armed conflict.

Supported South Africa’s proposed working methods on geopolitical issues, ensuring that G20 Sherpas, Foreign Ministers, and Leaders address these matters while technical groups focus on policy issues.

Commitment to Multilateralism and Global Governance Reform

Recognised that 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the United Nations and reaffirmed commitment to strengthening multilateralism.

Called for urgent reform of global governance systems, including international financial institutions, the multilateral trading system, and multilateral development banks.

Advocated for United Nations Security Council reform to reflect modern realities.

Expressed support for upcoming global conferences, including the Fourth Financing for Development (FFD4) Conference in Spain (June 2025) and the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 30) in Brazil (November 2025).

Emphasised the need for African voices to be elevated in the G20 and in addressing global challenges.

Operational and Structural Advancements in the G20

South Africa acknowledged requests for information on Task Force operationalisation and the Cost of Capital Review.

Recalled Paragraph 84 of the 2024 G20 Rio de Janeiro Leaders Declaration, which commits to reviewing the G20’s first full cycle of presidencies.

South Africa committed to presenting a four-stage roadmap for the G20 review, involving G20 members, guest countries, and stakeholders. The final report will be submitted for adoption at the final G20 Sherpa Meeting (16-19 November 2025).

