Deputy Minister Peace Mabe: Closing of the 1st G20 CWG Meeting

Address by Deputy Minister Peace Mabe in the Occasion of the Closing of the 1st G20 CWG Meeting

Chairperson, Ms Lisa Combrinck

TROIKA Members

Members of the G20 Culture Working Group (CWG)

Invited guest countries

UNESCO, the Lead Knowledge Partner

International organisations present here

Good afternoon, good evening, and maybe good morning in other parts of the world. It gives me great pleasure to be here as you conclude the two-day session of the G20 Culture Working Group.

I wish to thank the G20 member states, guest nations, and international organizations for their statements around the four priorities outlined by the Presidency. The insights you have shared over the past two days will be instrumental in shaping our joint work ahead, notably to inform the preparation of the deliverables of the working group envisaged by the Presidency.

The Presidency commits to enabling consensus around core commitments to be enshrined in the ministerial declaration, by ensuring a conducive climate for discussion and negotiations. Member states, guest nations, and international organizations will be invited to provide inputs and amendments.

We will take advantage of any opportunities at our disposal to continue engaging with you so that your views and inputs are considered, ensuring that we have the zero draft as soon as possible—no later than mid-April, I am told.

I am informed that you had fruitful and thought-provoking deliberations geared toward the betterment of this sector. You took time to go through all priority areas as presented by the Presidency. I am encouraged by the spirit of mutual respect and accommodation of diverse ideas. All this for me is a clear indication of your commitment to deliver on clear and implementable outcomes.

Your deliberation on priorities, as outlined in the Presidency Issue Note, shows that it is undeniable that the G20 is at a pivotal moment in history, where the digital revolution is reshaping cultural and creative industries at an unprecedented pace. As we navigate this evolving landscape, we must recognize the growing interdependence of technology, culture, and economic development.

Your remarks have reinforced the importance of leveraging digital advancements while ensuring inclusivity, protecting cultural diversity, and promoting sustainable economic opportunities within the creative sector.

As we move forward, let us ensure that our policies remain adaptive, inclusive, and responsive to the rapid changes in the digital era. Our collective vision can shape a future where creativity drives sustainable growth, and the richness of our cultures is preserved and celebrated for generations to come.

To achieve all these, we must strengthen policies that position culture as both a social asset and an economic force, ensuring that artists, creatives, and cultural practitioners are recognized as essential contributors to development.

There is an urgent need for effective governance frameworks, financing mechanisms, and strategic partnerships to unlock culture’s full potential in employment creation, innovation, and sustainable growth.

It is important that we capacitate and strengthen mechanisms for research, data collection, and international cooperation, which will allow us to develop evidence-based policies that effectively bridge cultural and socioeconomic objectives.

Digital technology and artificial intelligence are powerful tools at your disposal. We are able to provide solutions to complex situations at the press of a button. These technologies present an opportunity to improve the livelihood of the creative sector, but also serve as a tool to access our cultural heritage.

We are pleased that the delegates took time to explore, recommend, and acknowledge the seamless blending of scientific, local, and indigenous knowledge systems. These culturally rooted approaches consider the diverse factors that shape communities and their response to climate change.

As G20 nations, we have a shared responsibility to translate these insights into action. This requires robust multilateral collaboration, commitment to relevant international conventions, and national strategies that position culture as a pillar of sustainable development.

Let this session be a catalyst for embedding culture at the heart of policymaking—where it belongs. Let us take forward not only the contributions made during these sessions, but a renewed sense of purpose in advancing a development model that is truly inclusive and reflective of our shared humanity.

I extend my deepest gratitude to all participants, experts, and stakeholders for your invaluable contributions. May our collective efforts ensure that culture continues to unite, inspire, and drive meaningful change for generations to come.

Looking forward to seeing you all in South Africa in May, a month that is very important in our calendar, as the entire month is dedicated to celebrating the African Union. This month sees the convergence of diverse cultures from the African continent and the Diaspora.

Once again, thank you very much for engaging with the South Africa Presidency CWG priorities.

