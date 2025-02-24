Rhino Federated Computing and Flower Labs partner to accelerate Federated Learning adoption across industries

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhino Federated Computing, the global leader in enterprise Federated Computing platforms, announced today a partnership with Flower, the world’s most popular open-source Federated Learning (FL) framework and Decentralized AI developer community. This partnership enables organizations from all industries to seamlessly benefit from the rapidly growing Flower ecosystem via Rhino Federated Computing Platform (FCP), unlocking unparalleled ease of deployment, security, and scalability.

Developer-Friendly Federated AI with Flower Labs

Flower has long been celebrated for its unmatched ease-of-use, large-active developer community and industry-firsts like FlowerLLM. The Flower framework simplifies the building of FL systems due to its:

Diverse ML Framework and Tool Compatibility : Flower seamlessly works with TensorFlow, PyTorch, XGBoost, MLX, JAX, and many more ML tools which simplifies adoption by existing AI teams, and the integration effort even for organizations employing diverse AI/ML toolchains.

: Flower seamlessly works with TensorFlow, PyTorch, XGBoost, MLX, JAX, and many more ML tools which simplifies adoption by existing AI teams, and the integration effort even for organizations employing diverse AI/ML toolchains. Best-in-Class PETs Support : Flower offers AI developers a rich set of privacy-enhanced technologies (PETs) including many varieties of differential privacy, secure aggregation, homomorphic encryption to name a few, that are optimized under Flower for a wide range of ML hardware platforms.

: Flower offers AI developers a rich set of privacy-enhanced technologies (PETs) including many varieties of differential privacy, secure aggregation, homomorphic encryption to name a few, that are optimized under Flower for a wide range of ML hardware platforms. Scalable and Customizable to Enterprise Environments: The underlying Flower architecture is built for high-performance with large-scale production environments in mind; the framework also offers out-of-the-box flexibility to support custom enterprise requirements such as aggregation and learning algorithms, user authentication, networking protocols and data formats.



By integrating Flower Labs’ framework into Rhino FCP, organizations can now leverage the framework’s unique benefits while operating within a platform designed for enterprise environments.

Rhino FCP: Enterprise Federated Computing

Rhino Federated Computing Platform (FCP) is a scalable, secure, and production-grade federated computing solution designed to orchestrate both site-specific and federated workflows without requiring data transfer. It supports multi-cloud and hybrid enabling enterprises to unlock proprietary data for AI and analytics. Rhino differentiates with:

Enterprise-Grade Orchestration & Security – Provides centralized management with decentralized execution, ensuring encryption, role-based access control (RBAC), and audit logging to meet regulatory requirements such as HIPAA, GDPR, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 Type II; Rhino has passed security reviews with numerous large, rigorous organizations across regulated industries.

Scalable & Infrastructure-Agnostic – Enables distributed computing across multi-cloud and on-prem environments, minimizing operational complexity while optimizing performance. Available in multiple cloud marketplaces.

Seamless Integration with Data & AI Ecosystems – Supports leading federated learning frameworks, and integrates a wide range of software for pre-processing, data harmonization and viewing model training, analytics, AI workflows and storage.

Privacy-Preserving AI & Federated Analytics – Supports technologies like tokenization, differential privacy, homomorphic encryption and privacy preserving federated analytics / statistics to extract insights without exposing sensitive data.

With Rhino FCP, enterprises can rapidly deploy, scale, and operationalize federated AI while maintaining full control over security, compliance, and data governance.

Democratizing Federated Learning Across Industries

Combining the rich ecosystem of Flower with the enterprise-hardened capabilities of Rhino FCP, opens doors for enterprises to rapidly adopt Federated Learning without compromising on security or operational efficiency. From healthcare and pharmaceuticals to finance, manufacturing, and retail, organizations can now adopt cutting-edge AI techniques with ease, unlocking insights from distributed data while protecting sensitive information.

“Rhino is proud to offer the world’s leading enterprise-hardened Federated Computing Platform,” said Rhino co-founder & CEO, Dr. Ittai Dayan, “Adding Flower’s framework to Rhino FCP will broaden the network of people able to collaborate, bringing massive value to all participants.”

“Flower is on a mission to make federated AI the new default,” said Flower Labs Co-Founder & CEO, Daniel J. Beutel, “Bringing Flower compatibility to Rhino FCP will enable more enterprises to benefit from and contribute back to the large and growing Flower ecosystem.”

About Rhino Federated Computing

Rhino’s Federated Computing Platform (Rhino FCP) unites siloed data with edge computing and federated learning, empowering enterprises to accelerate data strategies and to expand AI partnerships & use cases. Visit https://www.rhinofcp.com/ to learn more.

About Flower Labs

Flower (https://flower.ai) enables organizations and companies to train better AI models by safely leveraging distributed data. The Flower open-source framework and eco-system is the de-facto standard for federated AI in both research and production around the world. It offers a unified approach to decentralized forms of learning, analytics, and evaluation; with a focus on an easy-to-use AI developer experience. To learn more about Flower visit https://flower.ai/

Contact: contact@rhinofcp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.