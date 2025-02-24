The rising global cancer incidence is a key factor driving the CD47 inhibitors market, as the demand for novel therapies grows. Recent clinical trials have demonstrated promising results, particularly in hard-to-treat cancers like AML, boosting investor confidence. A strong pipeline of investigational drugs candidates like evorpacept, PT217 is expected to accelerate market expansion. Additionally, increased R&D investments and strategic collaborations highlight the industry's commitment to advancing CD47-targeted immunotherapies.

New York, USA, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline Insights Featuring 20+ Companies | DelveInsight

The rising global cancer incidence is a key factor driving the CD47 inhibitors market, as the demand for novel therapies grows. Recent clinical trials have demonstrated promising results, particularly in hard-to-treat cancers like AML, boosting investor confidence. A strong pipeline of investigational drugs candidates like evorpacept, PT217 is expected to accelerate market expansion. Additionally, increased R&D investments and strategic collaborations highlight the industry's commitment to advancing CD47-targeted immunotherapies.

DelveInsight’s 'CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline CD47 antigen inhibitors in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the CD47 antigen inhibitors pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s CD47 antigen inhibitors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline CD47 antigen inhibitors.

active players working to develop pipeline CD47 antigen inhibitors. Key CD47 antigen inhibitor companies such as ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, HanchorBio, Phanes Therapeutics, Hanxbio, Pfizer, Innovent Biologics, Alexo Therapeutics, Hutchmed, and others are evaluating new CD47 antigen inhibitors drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new CD47 antigen inhibitors drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline CD47 antigen inhibitors such as IMC-002, MP 0621, HCB-101, PT-217, HX 009, Maplirpacept, IBI 322, ALX-148, HMPL-A83 and others are under different phases of CD47 antigen inhibitors clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of CD47 antigen inhibitors clinical trials. In January 2025, ALX Oncology Holdings announced positive updated data from the ASPEN-06 Phase II clinical trial demonstrating that the company’s investigational CD47-blocker evorpacept generates a durable clinical response with a well-tolerated safety profile among patients with previously treated HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer (GC) or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer.

announced from the ASPEN-06 demonstrating that the company’s investigational generates a durable clinical response with a well-tolerated safety profile among patients with previously treated HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer (GC) or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer. In December 2024, The US FDA had granted fast track designation to PT217 for the treatment of patients with metastatic de novo or treatment-emergent neuroendocrine prostate cancer.

The US FDA had granted for the treatment of patients with metastatic de novo or treatment-emergent neuroendocrine prostate cancer. In December 2024, Molecular Partners announced the presentation of additional data pertaining to two programs, including preclinical data on MP0621, a potential next-generation conditioning regimen for patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and comprehensive data from the first seven cohorts of the ongoing phase I/IIa dose-escalation study of MP0533.

announced the presentation of additional data pertaining to two programs, including preclinical data on a potential next-generation conditioning regimen for patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and comprehensive data from the first seven cohorts of the ongoing phase I/IIa dose-escalation study of MP0533. In August 2024, Phanes Therapeutics announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to PT217 for the treatment of neuroendocrine carcinoma (NEC).

announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to for the treatment of neuroendocrine carcinoma (NEC). In June 2024, Immuneoncia announced the results of its solid tumour Phase Ia clinical trial of IMC-002, an anti-CD47 mAb, presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Overview

CD47, often referred to as the "don't eat me" signal, is a transmembrane protein that plays a pivotal role in immune evasion by cancer cells. It binds to signal regulatory protein alpha (SIRPα) on macrophages, transmitting an inhibitory signal that prevents phagocytosis. This mechanism allows cancer cells to escape immune surveillance, contributing to tumor progression and metastasis. CD47 antigen inhibitors are an emerging class of immunotherapeutic agents designed to block the interaction between CD47 and SIRPα, thereby reactivating macrophage-mediated phagocytosis. By enhancing the immune system's ability to target and destroy tumor cells, these inhibitors represent a promising approach for treating various malignancies, including hematologic cancers and solid tumors.

Several CD47 antigen inhibitors, including monoclonal antibodies and fusion proteins, are currently undergoing clinical trials. These agents are being tested as monotherapies and in combination with other treatments, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors or chemotherapy, to amplify anti-tumor responses. Early results have demonstrated encouraging efficacy, with manageable safety profiles, although challenges like potential off-target effects on healthy cells expressing CD47 remain a concern. The therapeutic potential of CD47 inhibitors extends beyond oncology, with research exploring their utility in autoimmune disorders and transplantation. As a frontier in immunotherapy, CD47 inhibitors exemplify the shift toward harnessing innate immunity to complement existing adaptive immune-targeting strategies.

A snapshot of the Pipeline CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA ALX148 ALX Oncology Phase II/III Gastric Cancer Intravenous Maplirpacept Pfizer Phase II Hematological Malignancies Intravenous Ligufalimab Akeso Biopharma Phase II Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Intravenous HCB101 HanchorBio Phase I/II Solid Cancer Intravenous PT217 Phanes Therapeutics Phase I/II Small Cell Lung Cancer Intravenous

CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Therapeutics Assessment

The CD47 antigen inhibitors pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging CD47 Antigen inhibitors segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.

Scope of the CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical

Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule

: Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule Key CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Companies : ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, HanchorBio, Phanes Therapeutics, Hanxbio, Pfizer, Innovent Biologics, Alexo Therapeutics, Hutchmed, and others

: ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, HanchorBio, Phanes Therapeutics, Hanxbio, Pfizer, Innovent Biologics, Alexo Therapeutics, Hutchmed, and others Key CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies: IMC-002, MP 0621, HCB-101, PT-217, HX 009, Maplirpacept, IBI 322, ALX-148, HMPL-A83, and others

Table of Contents

1. CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Pipeline Report Introduction 2. CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the CD47 Antigen Inhibitors Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

