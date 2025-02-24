TALTZ (ixekizumab), an IL-17A inhibitor by Eli Lilly, has shown strong market growth driven by increasing adoption in psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and axial spondyloarthritis. With expanding indications and competitive efficacy, it continues to gain market share against rivals.

New York, USA, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TALTZ’s Rapid Market Ascent Reflects its Unparalleled Ability to Transform the Treatment Landscape for Autoimmune Diseases | DelveInsight

TALTZ (ixekizumab), an IL-17A inhibitor by Eli Lilly, has shown strong market growth driven by increasing adoption in psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and axial spondyloarthritis. With expanding indications and competitive efficacy, it continues to gain market share against rivals.

DelveInsight’s “TALTZ Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight Report” highlights the details around TALTZ, which is a humanized interleukin-17A antagonist. The report provides product descriptions, patent details, and competitor products (marketed and emerging therapies) of TALTZ. The report also highlights the historical and forecasted sales from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Eli Lilly’s TALTZ (ixekizumab) Overview

TALTZ (ixekizumab) is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody designed to specifically target and bind to the interleukin-17A (IL-17A) cytokine, preventing its interaction with the IL-17 receptor. IL-17A is a naturally occurring cytokine involved in inflammatory and immune responses. By inhibiting IL-17A, ixekizumab reduces the release of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines. TALTZ is classified as a small molecule drug and is produced using recombinant DNA technology in a mammalian cell line.

It is approved for use in patients aged six and older with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Additionally, it is indicated for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis with objective signs of inflammation.

The recommended dosage includes a 160 mg subcutaneous injection (two 80 mg injections) for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. For non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, an 80 mg subcutaneous injection is administered every four weeks.

In 2024, global revenue for TALTZ rose by 18% to $3.2 billion. Whereas in Q4 2024 the U.S. revenue grew by 24% to $665.5 million, driven by higher realized prices due to adjustments in rebate and discount estimates, along with increased demand. Outside the U.S., revenue climbed 16% to $286.5 million, primarily due to higher demand.

Currently, ixekizumab is undergoing Phase III clinical trials for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis. These trials include evaluating its use in combination with tirzepatide in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and obesity or overweight (TOGETHER-PsO) and in adults with psoriatic arthritis and obesity or overweight (TOGETHER-PsA).

Drug Name TALTZ (ixekizumab) Molecule type Small molecule Developer Eli Lilly Approved Indication Ankylosing spondylitis; Erythrodermic psoriasis; Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis; Plaque psoriasis; Psoriatic arthritis; Pustular psoriasis Route of administration SC injection Mechanism of action IL17A protein inhibitors

Learn more about TALTZ projected market size @ TALTZ Market Potential

Autoimmune disorders occur when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own healthy tissues, leading to chronic inflammation and damage to organs and systems. Common autoimmune conditions include rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, multiple sclerosis, and type 1 diabetes. Treatment options primarily focus on managing symptoms, suppressing the immune response, and preventing further tissue damage.

The standard treatment approach often involves immunosuppressive drugs, biologics (such as TNF inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies), corticosteroids, and disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). While effective in controlling flare-ups, these treatments may have significant side effects, and finding more targeted and personalized therapies remains a challenge. Newer therapies, including Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors and cell-based treatments, are being explored as alternatives to improve patient outcomes.

The autoimmune disorders treatment market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of these conditions globally, along with an evolving understanding of the underlying mechanisms that contribute to autoimmune responses. This has spurred innovation in biologics, small molecule drugs, and gene therapies, with a focus on more precise, individualized treatment options.

DelveInsight has expertise in the autoimmune disorders market with an experienced team handling the autoimmune disorders domain proficiently. DelveInsight has released a series of epidemiology-based market reports on Ankylosing Spondylitis, Non-radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis; Plaque Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, and Pustular Psoriasis. These reports include a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Gain deeper insights into these diseases with a customized report tailored to your needs. Connect with us today—our experts are ready to assist you!

Key Regulatory Milestones of TALTZ

In August 2019, Eli Lilly and Company announced that the FDA has approved TALTZ (ixekizumab) for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis, also known as radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (r-axSpA). Later in June 2020, US FDA approved a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for TALTZ (ixekizumab) injection for the treatment of active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) in patients with objective signs of inflammation.

announced that the FDA has approved TALTZ (ixekizumab) for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis, also known as radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (r-axSpA). Later in June 2020, US FDA approved a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for TALTZ (ixekizumab) injection for the treatment of active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) in patients with objective signs of inflammation. In March 2016, the FDA approved TALTZ (ixekizumab) to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Later in December 2017, US Food and Drug Administration approved TALTZ (ixekizumab) injection 80 mg/mL for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

Discover how TALTZ is shaping the autoimmune treatment landscape @ TALTZ Medication

Emerging Competitors of TALTZ

TALTZ is already getting tough competition from blockbuster drugs such as Kyowa Kirin’s LUMICEF, UCB Biopharma’s BIMZELX and CIMZIA, Pfizer’s XELJANZ, Amgen/Pfizer’s ENBREL, Abbvie/Boehringer Ingelheim’s SKYRIZI, Johnson & Johnson innovative Medicine’s TREMFYA and SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA, AstraZeneca’s SILIQ, Novartis’ COSENTYX, and Amgen’s OTEZLA, among others.

Apart from these, the emerging competitors of TALTZ include Sun Pharmaceutical’s ILUMYA, Bristol Myers Squibb’s SOTYKTU, Affibody Medical AB/ACELYRIN/Inmagene Bio’s Izokibep, Takeda’s Zasocitinib, Meiji Seika Pharma’s Me3183, Soligenix’s Sgx302, and others.

Recently, in February 2025, Bristol Myers Squibb shared new five-year findings from the POETYK PSO long-term extension (LTE) study on SOTYKTU (deucravacitinib) in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The safety profile of SOTYKTU remained stable over five years, with more than 5,000 patient-years of exposure, and no new safety concerns were identified. Patients who received continuous treatment maintained their clinical response from Year 1 to Year 5, including Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75, PASI 90, and static Physician’s Global Assessment (sPGA) 0/1 (clear/almost clear). These findings were presented at the Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference – Hawaii (WCH) in Waikoloa Village, HI, from February 14-19, 2025.

To know more about the number of competing drugs in development, visit @ TALTZ Market Positioning Compared to Other Drugs

TALTZ Market Dynamics

TALTZ has demonstrated robust efficacy in plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and axSpA, positioning it as a reliable option for physicians and patients. Increasing acceptance of biologics over conventional treatments in immunology further strengthens its market presence, supported by competitive pricing strategies and favorable insurance coverage in key markets. While the market for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and axSpA remains highly competitive, with blockbuster drugs like COSENTYX, SKYRIZI, and STELARA posing significant challenges, the absence of emerging assets specifically targeting axSpA presents an opportunity for TALTZ to solidify its foothold in this segment.

Additionally, ongoing research on TALTZ in combination with tirzepatide for obesity in psoriatic arthritis patients could significantly expand its market potential if efficacy and safety are demonstrated. However, the success of TALTZ in new indications or combinations depends on clinical trial outcomes, as modest efficacy or safety concerns could limit uptake.

The potential introduction of biosimilars, cost-effectiveness considerations, and patient preference for oral therapies, such as deucravacitinib in psoriasis, may also challenge its market share. Moreover, like other biologics, potential adverse effects, including increased infection risk, could impact physician prescribing behavior and patient adherence. Continued research and regulatory approvals for additional indications will be critical in driving further market penetration.

Dive deeper to get more insight into TALTZ’s strengths & weaknesses relative to competitors @ TALTZ Market Drug Report

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 TALTZ (ixekizumab) :Eli Lilly 2.1 Product Overview 2.2 Other Development Activities 2.3 Clinical Development 2.4 Clinical Trials Information 2.5 Safety and Efficacy 2.6 Product Profile 2.7 Market Assessment 2.7.1 The 7MM Analysis 2.7.1.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebate 2.7.1.2 Pricing Trends 2.7.1.3 Analogue Assessment 2.7.1.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 2.7.2 The United States Market Analysis 2.7.3 EU4 and the United Kingdom Market Analysis 2.7.3.1 Germany 2.7.3.2 France 2.7.3.3 Italy 2.7.3.4 Spain 2.7.3.5 UK 2.7.4 Japan Market Analysis 2.8 Market Drivers 2.9 Market Barriers 2.10 SWOT Analysis 3 Key Cross of Marketed Competitors of TALTZ 4 Key Cross of Emerging Competitors of TALTZ

Related Reports

Axial Spondyloarthritis Market

Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key axial spondyloarthritis companies including Galapagos NV, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Akeso, Inc., Izana Bioscience Ltd., Biocad, Mabpharm Limited, Shilpa Biologicals, among others.

Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Market

Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key nr-axSpA companies including Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Astrazeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott, Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie Inc., Allergan, UCB S.A., Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Novo Nordisk A/S, Cipla Inc., Mereo BioPharma Group plc, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED. And MOCHIDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., among others.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key ankylosing spondylitis companies including UCB, AbbVie, Pfizer, Astella, Amgen, Pfizer, Janssen Biotech, Pozen, Novartis, Iroko Pharmaceuticals, Syntex Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Kyowa Kirin, Celgene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals, among others.

Psoriatic Arthritis Market

Psoriatic Arthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key psoriatic arthritis companies including ACELYRIN Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, UCB Pharma, Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie, Novartis, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, Affibody AB, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, PRA Health Sciences, among others.

Plaque Psoriasis Market

Plaque Psoriasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key plaque psoriasis companies including Dermavant Sciences GmbH, IQVIA Biotech, UCB Biopharma SRL, Parexel, Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd, Durect, Astellas, Biogen, Dow Pharmaceutical Sciences, Shire, Zalicus, AbbVie, Santalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Maruho Co Ltd, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +14699457679 www.delveinsight.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.