Divorce Mediation Center Now in Augusta, GA offering Low Cost Family-Focused Mediations for Divorcing Couples

Divorce Mediation Center Expands Services to Augusta, GA with Affordable Family-Focused Support for Divorcing Couples

We are thrilled to now serve Augusta families with our unique Transitions Divorce™ model, keeping them out of a court process and protecting families financially and emotionally is our passion.” — Kelley Linn, Founder-Divorce Mediation Center and Transitions Divorce

Divorce Court Litigation can be a difficult and emotionally traumatizing process, especially when it involves children.

That's why Divorce Mediation Center LLC is excited to announce the expansion of their services to Augusta, Georgia. This private family-focused advocacy is dedicated to helping couples navigate the divorce process, outside of a court and in a peaceful and cost-effective manner.

With the addition of services in Augusta, Divorce Mediation Center LLC is now serving families in the area who are deciding to divorce. Their goal is to help couples avoid the stress and trauma of divorce court by providing a uniquely developed service package called the Transitions Divorce™ that allows them to efficiently come to a mutually beneficial agreement. This not only saves couples time and tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees, but also minimizes the emotional toll on both parties and any children involved.

One of the main benefits of using Divorce Mediation Center LLC is the average cost savings of a minimum of $65,000. By mediating and filing their divorce agreement, couples can save $65,000 or more compared to going through the traditional court process. This is made possible by the center's bundled services, which include a family financial analysis for multiple options of an equitable division of family assets, mediation/coaching services, and attorney legal support services for one low flat fee. This allows couples to have all their needs met in one place, without the added stress of searching for multiple professionals.

Divorce Mediation Center LLC is committed to providing affordable and family-focused solutions for divorcing couples. Their team of experienced professionals understands the complexities of divorce and strives to make the process as smooth and simple as possible. With their expansion to Augusta, they hope to continue helping families in Georgia find peaceful resolutions to their divorce. For more information, please visit their website or contact them directly to schedule a consultation.

