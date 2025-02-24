Governor DeWine Announces Largest Singular Investment and Job-Creation Project in Defiance County History

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jim Tressel, Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik, and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef today announced that First Quality Tissue, a leading manufacturer of hygiene, paper, and packaging products, will build a new ultra-premium towel and tissue production facility in Defiance, marking the largest singular investment and job-creation project in Defiance County history.

First Quality Tissue Midwest will invest $984 million in the project and has committed to create more than 400 new jobs and $22.5 million in new annual payroll by 2032.

The new 1.6 million square-foot facility will be located on a 1,000-acre site at the Baltimore Avenue Industrial Corridor, which was the first location primed for future economic development with support from the All Ohio Future Fund. Last year, Governor DeWine awarded $14.6 million from the fund to install critical infrastructure on the property to attract major corporations in need of project-ready property.

“The All Ohio Future Fund was created to attract and support established companies that are prepared to hit the ground running and make a significant investment in jobs and capital in our state,” said Governor DeWine. “Ohio's work to proactively prepare this Defiance County site is a win-win for Ohio, Defiance County, and First Quality Tissue.”

“Businesses that want to move or expand are looking for sites that are prepped and ready to go, and that's exactly what First Quality Tissue found in Defiance County," said Lt. Governor Tressel. "With hundreds of new jobs on the way, this project will have far-reaching impacts throughout Northwest Ohio."

Ohio was competing with several other states to win the facility. During its monthly meeting today, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.740 percent, 10-year tax credit for the project.

“Thanks to strategic initiatives like the All Ohio Future Fund, the Buckeye State is primed for business growth,” said Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik. “First Quality Tissue’s investment will strengthen northwest Ohio’s economy, create jobs, and build on our state’s manufacturing legacy.”

First Quality Tissue Midwest is a member of the First Quality Group of companies; a closely held, diversified group of companies that manufacture, sell, and distribute branded and private-label absorbent hygiene, paper, and packaging products into the healthcare, retail, and commercial channels. Company officials thanked Governor DeWine, Defiance County, JobsOhio, and all of the local and state government officials for welcoming them into the community. The company further stated that it looks forward to establishing its new home in Defiance County and becoming a productive member of the community.

Many state, local, and regional partners worked collaboratively to bring First Quality Tissue to Ohio including the Ohio Department of Development, JobsOhio, the Regional Growth Partnership, Defiance County Economic Development, and the Defiance County Commissioners.

JobsOhio plans to provide assistance to the project, which will be announced after a final agreement is executed.

“First Quality Tissue’s decision to locate its new production facility in Defiance County speaks to Ohio’s exceptional strength in manufacturing and the proven workforce in the region,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “The size and scope of this massive new plant reflects Ohio’s ability to support transformative manufacturing projects and an environment where innovative companies can thrive.”

Governor DeWine first announced plans for the All Ohio Future Fund during his State of the State Address in 2023, stressing the importance of ensuring that every region of the state prospers from Ohio's current economic revival. Since 2019, 62 companies from the East and West coasts have expanded their businesses in Ohio, creating more than 21,000 new jobs, $1.9 billion in payroll, and $52.5 billion in new capital investment.

In total, the Ohio General Assembly provided $750 million for the All Ohio Future Fund in the current operating budget. Five other All Ohio Future Fund sites were announced earlier this month in Gallia, Guernsey, Pickaway, and Muskingum counties.

Eligible costs under the program include public roadwork, water and wastewater infrastructure, design and engineering, demolition, wetland mitigation, utility gap funding, and one-time site enhancements. Program guidelines stipulate that awardees must secure site occupants within five years.

Additional program information is available at development.ohio.gov/AllOhioFutureFund.

Additional Statements of Support

Ohio Senate President Rob McColley, Ohio Senate District 1

“Now more than ever, 'Made in America' and 'Made in Ohio,' mean quality jobs and quality of life for people here at home. I want to thank Governor DeWine, Defiance County Economic Development Director Erika Willitzer, and JobsOhio for their work in securing this important investment for the future of Defiance and Northwest Ohio.”



Ohio Speaker of the House Matt Huffman

“This is a major investment and a huge opportunity for Northwest Ohio. It is also a testament to the great, collaborative efforts of the local, state, and regional partners who worked together to ready the site and move the First Quality project forward, which will ultimately create hundreds of jobs and spur economic growth in Defiance and the surrounding area.”

State Representative Roy Klopfenstein, Ohio House District 82

"The landing of First Quality Tissue is a huge win for Northwest Ohio and Defiance County. Erica Willitzer and her leadership team did a remarkable job to develop and market this Defiance County site. Our excellent workforce and community values will be a huge asset to their success."

Erika Willitzer, executive director, Defiance County Economic Development

“Securing a company of First Quality’s caliber will be transformational not only for Defiance County but for the entire region. Pending all the necessary local approvals, I eagerly anticipate the positive impact they will have on future generations. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without our state partners, the team at Defiance County Economic Development, and the Defiance County Commissioners.”

Media Contacts:

Governor’s Office

Dan Tierney: 614-644-0957

Jill Del Greco: 614-644-0957

Ohio Department of Development

Mason Waldvogel, Deputy Chief, Media Relations

614-961-1688

Mason.Waldvogel@development.ohio.gov

Matt Englehart JobsOhio 614-300-1152 englehart@jobsohio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.