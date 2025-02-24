Anthony F. Cordeiro Charitable Foundation Awards $15,500 to Five Local Nonprofits

Meeting Street Grant Award, Providence, RI (left to right): Melanie Cordeiro, (Executive Director, Anthony F. Cordeiro Foundation AFC), John Kelly (President), Daniel Friel (Director of Development), Kyra Cordeiro, (Vice President AFC)

FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anthony F. Cordeiro Charitable Foundation is proud to announce its latest grantees with funds totaling $15,500, to support nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving lives and strengthening communities in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Since its inception in 2018, the Foundation has awarded more than $250,000 to local organizations.Under the second funding round of 2024, five grants were awarded to lifechanging organizations whose work reflects the mission of the Cordeiro Foundation - to support underfunded programs and services that open doors and enhance opportunities for improved health and mental health services, education, food security, and more. Awards are granted twice annually to area nonprofits in July and February.“Year after year, our grantees continue to inspire us with their dedication to meeting critical community needs,” said Anthony F. Cordeiro , Founder of the Charitable Foundation. “Whether it’s helping a child find their voice through art, addressing food insecurity, or empowering children with disabilities to achieve independence, these organizations are creating meaningful, positive change. We are honored to raise funds and awareness to support their efforts.”Awards are funded by individual donations and proceeds from the Foundation’s annual golf tournament and winter gala. This year’s gala was held on Saturday, February 1st at the Venus de Milo in Swansea, Massachusetts. The evening’s sponsors included Presenting Sponsor, Rockland Trust; Bar Sponsor, Interstate Rentals & Equipment and Entertainment Sponsor, Mr. Michael Camara, as well as more than a dozen local companies who stepped up to purchase tables and tickets.The Second Round of 2024 Grantees are:• Saint Vincent Services (Fall River, MA) - funding will be used to purchase supplies to support the art therapy program for at-risk youth ages 4 to 21. Under the guidance of licensed art therapists, clients will gain insight into their emotions, develop coping skills, reduce anxiety and strengthen their sense of self.• The United Way of Greater New Bedford (New Bedford, MA) - the grant will facilitate the purchase of backpacks and snacks for the Hunger Heroes program, addressing food insecurity among students in need. Each April, the organization works with the community to deliver 1,000 backpacks filled with kid-friendly snacks to school districts to be distributed in time for April vacation.• LifeStream, Inc. (New Bedford, MA) – funding will support children ages 10-18 with Hippotherapy, a therapeutic program using horseback riding to improve balance, strength, and motor coordination.• Meeting Street (Providence, RI) – the grant will be used to purchase three child gait trainers, these wheeled supportive devices will enable children who cannot walk to gain independence through mobility.• My Brother’s Keeper (Dartmouth, MA): To support their food assistance program that delivers groceries to more than 350 households experiencing food insecurity.“I want to congratulate all of our grantees in the second funding round,” noted Melanie Cordeiro , Executive Director of the Foundation. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to align with these incredible organizations whose missions make a significant impact on the populations they serve; whether it’s providing a balanced meal, healthy snacks or working to address the physical and emotional needs of vulnerable populations in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.”Applications are currently open for the Foundation’s first round of funding for 2025. Nonprofit organizations in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island whose programs support The Cordeiro Foundation’s mission are invited to apply. Full guidelines and application materials can be downloaded here. Applications are due on or before June 30, 2025. Questions about grant applications or the annual golf tournament can be directed to Melanie Cordeiro at melcordeiro@cordeirocharitablefoundation.org

