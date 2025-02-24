Employment and Labour on G20 first Employment Working Group meeting

G20 First EWG Meeting Press for Additional 5% Reduction in the NEET Rate by 2030 as Part of Nelson Mandela Bay Target

The G20 First Employment Working Group (EWG) came to an end today, 21 Friday, with a commitment by governments for a further five-year target called the Nelson Mandela Bay Target on youth unemployment, aiming for a 5% reduction in the not in employment, education, or training (NEET) rate by 2030.

South Africa’s Employment and Labour Attaché based in Geneva, Siyabonga Hadebe, told delegates at the G20 EWG that the Nelson Mandela Bay Target was aligned with the conclusion of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets in 2030.

The G20 Summit in Antalya, Türkiye, in 2015 focused on achieving a number of targets.

Findings of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) report showed on its progress in 2022 that the goal towards achieving the Antalya target, to reduce the share of young people risked being permanently left behind by 15% by 2025.

Hadebe said since the adoption of the G20 Antalya Goal in 2015, the past decade has been a period of unprecedented transformation in the world of work.

“The rise of remote and hybrid work models, breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation, and the rapid growth of the gig economy have fundamentally reshaped labour markets. These shifts have redefined the experience of young workers, presenting both new opportunities and complex challenges,” Hadebe said.

He further said the Nelson Mandela Bay Target is not merely a continuation of past efforts but a transformative step forward. It builds on the progress and lessons learned from the Antalya Goal while addressing the evolving realities of the global labour market, Hadebe said.

The New Commitment Calls on G20 Members to:

Reduce the proportion of youth (ages 15–29) not in employment, education, or training (NEET) by a further 5% by 2030.

Address gender disparities and expand access to quality jobs for young people, focusing on empowering young women.

Hadebe said the Nelson Mandela Bay Target on Youth Employment is a call to action to scale up investments in youth employment by operationalising comprehensive youth employment strategies. These strategies must prioritise:

The creation of more and better jobs for young people to ensure that they are not only employed but also engaged in work that offers dignity, security, and opportunities for growth. Education and skills systems that equip youth with future-ready, market-driven competencies, preparing them for the jobs of tomorrow in a rapidly changing world. An enabling environment that fosters young entrepreneurs and supports business growth, unlocking the potential of youth-led innovation and enterprise.

According to Hadebe:

“Our Presidency is flexible and amenable to adjustments, counter-proposal and enhancements, aiming at introducing our joint and genuinely consulted Nelson Mandela Bay Target and its elements at the Meeting of Ministers in August and the Leaders’ Summit later in the year.”

“We also suggest active engagement with this new commitment by supporting Africa’s efforts to create youth employment and sustainable enterprises by leveraging existing G20 initiatives, including the G20 Entrepreneurship Action Plan and the G20 Compact with Africa,” he said.

Most member States of G20 in the EWG expressed their support of the Nelson Mandela Bay Target commitment.

Department of Employment and Labour Acting Director-General, Viwe Mlenzana, welcomed the constructive engagement by G20 member States and invited countries during the meeting. He said youth unemployment in some G20 countries remains high at rates above 10%, and inputs provided by delegates provide G20 with crucial tools for enhancing employment policies.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay Target builds on the Antalya goals and sets a clear goal on reducing NEETs, enhancing youth transitions through decent work, and ensuring no young person is left behind.”

“The strong support expressed by member States and invited countries today reaffirms our shared reality to turn this vision, inclusive growth, targeted skills development, and robust social protection systems,” Mlenzana said.

The G20 second EWG meeting is scheduled for April 2025.

