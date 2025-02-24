NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 2/24/25-2/28/25

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Feb. 24 – Feb. 28, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Feb. 24

No public meetings

Tuesday, Feb. 25

9:15 a.m. Meet with Rep. Casey Snider

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Speak at Founding Forward 2025 Annual Heroes Luncheon Gala

Location: Little America Hotel, Salt Lake City

Media Access

1:45 a.m. Meet with students for Aggie Ice Cream Day

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:45 p.m. Meet with Redge Johnson, Senate President Stuart Adams, Speaker of the House Mike Schultz, and Attorney General Derek Brown

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meet with Speaker Mike Schultz and President Stuart Adams

Location: Senate President’s Office, Utah State Capitol

7:00 p.m. Discussion with Yuval Levin on “American Covenant”

Location: Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City

Wednesday, Feb. 26

9:00 a.m. Meet with Minority Leadership

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

9:45 a.m. Meet with DHRM Director John Barrand

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Speak at Powderland Summit with Christian Gardner

Location: INDUSTRY SLC, Salt Lake City

2:00 p.m. Meet with Rep. Clinton Okerlund

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Speak at Tom Holmoe Day event

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

Thursday, Feb. 27

9:00 a.m. Meet with House & Senate Majority Leadership

Location: House Rules Room, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:45 p.m. Speak at Utah Talent Forum

Location: O.C. Tanner Headquarters, Salt Lake City

Friday, Feb. 28

9:00 a.m. Meet with senior staff

Location: Virtual

9:45 a.m. Attend funeral for Jeffrey S. Tolk

Location: Orem, Utah

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Feb. 24 – Feb. 28, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Feb. 24

8:30 a.m. Team meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

9:45 a.m. Speak at Leadership Park City Day at the Capitol

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Feb. 25

10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs and Policy Neil Abercrombie

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:15 p.m. Meet with House and Senate Majority Leaders

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

3:45 p.m. Meeting with Redge Johnson, Senate President Stuart Adams, Speaker of the House Mike Schultz, and Attorney General Derek Brown

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meet with Speaker Mike Schultz and President Stuart Adams

Location: Senate President’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Feb. 26

9:00 a.m. Meet with Minority Leadership

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

9:30 a.m. Meet with School Services Manager for Primary Children’s Hospital Brenda Burr

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Education Rich Nye

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Update on Public Lands

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Speak at Tom Holmoe Day event

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

Thursday, Feb. 27

8:00 a.m. Meet with Sen. Todd Weiler

Location: Salt Lake City

9:00 a.m. Meet with House and Senate Majority Leadership

Location: House Rules Room, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Feb. 28

9:45 a.m. Attend funeral for Jeffrey S. Tolk

Location: Orem, Utah