Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,139 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 2/24/25-2/28/25

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Feb. 24 – Feb. 28, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Feb. 24

No public meetings

Tuesday, Feb. 25

9:15 a.m. Meet with Rep. Casey Snider

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Speak at Founding Forward 2025 Annual Heroes Luncheon Gala

Location: Little America Hotel, Salt Lake City

Media Access

1:45 a.m. Meet with students for Aggie Ice Cream Day

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:45 p.m. Meet with Redge Johnson, Senate President Stuart Adams, Speaker of the House Mike Schultz, and Attorney General Derek Brown

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meet with Speaker Mike Schultz and President Stuart Adams
Location: Senate President’s Office, Utah State Capitol

7:00 p.m. Discussion with Yuval Levin on “American Covenant”

Location: Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City

Wednesday, Feb. 26

9:00 a.m. Meet with Minority Leadership

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

9:45 a.m. Meet with DHRM Director John Barrand

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Speak at Powderland Summit with Christian Gardner

Location: INDUSTRY SLC, Salt Lake City

2:00 p.m. Meet with Rep. Clinton Okerlund

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Speak at Tom Holmoe Day event

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

Thursday, Feb. 27

9:00 a.m. Meet with House & Senate Majority Leadership

Location: House Rules Room, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:45 p.m. Speak at Utah Talent Forum

Location: O.C. Tanner Headquarters, Salt Lake City

Friday, Feb. 28
9:00 a.m. Meet with senior staff

Location: Virtual

9:45 a.m. Attend funeral for Jeffrey S. Tolk

Location: Orem, Utah

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Feb. 24 – Feb. 28, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Feb. 24

8:30 a.m. Team meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

9:45 a.m. Speak at Leadership Park City Day at the Capitol

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Feb. 25
10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs and Policy Neil Abercrombie

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:15 p.m. Meet with House and Senate Majority Leaders

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

3:45 p.m. Meeting with Redge Johnson, Senate President Stuart Adams, Speaker of the House Mike Schultz, and Attorney General Derek Brown

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meet with Speaker Mike Schultz and President Stuart Adams
Location: Senate President’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Feb. 26

9:00 a.m. Meet with Minority Leadership

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol 

9:30 a.m. Meet with School Services Manager for Primary Children’s Hospital Brenda Burr

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Education Rich Nye

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Update on Public Lands

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Speak at Tom Holmoe Day event

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

Thursday, Feb. 27

8:00 a.m. Meet with Sen. Todd Weiler

Location: Salt Lake City

9:00 a.m. Meet with House and Senate Majority Leadership

Location: House Rules Room, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Feb. 28

9:45 a.m. Attend funeral for Jeffrey S. Tolk 

Location: Orem, Utah

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 2/24/25-2/28/25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more