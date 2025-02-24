NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 2/24/25-2/28/25
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Feb. 24 – Feb. 28, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Feb. 24
No public meetings
Tuesday, Feb. 25
9:15 a.m. Meet with Rep. Casey Snider
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Speak at Founding Forward 2025 Annual Heroes Luncheon Gala
Location: Little America Hotel, Salt Lake City
Media Access
1:45 a.m. Meet with students for Aggie Ice Cream Day
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:45 p.m. Meet with Redge Johnson, Senate President Stuart Adams, Speaker of the House Mike Schultz, and Attorney General Derek Brown
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Meet with Speaker Mike Schultz and President Stuart Adams
Location: Senate President’s Office, Utah State Capitol
7:00 p.m. Discussion with Yuval Levin on “American Covenant”
Location: Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City
Wednesday, Feb. 26
9:00 a.m. Meet with Minority Leadership
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
9:45 a.m. Meet with DHRM Director John Barrand
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:30 a.m. Speak at Powderland Summit with Christian Gardner
Location: INDUSTRY SLC, Salt Lake City
2:00 p.m. Meet with Rep. Clinton Okerlund
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Speak at Tom Holmoe Day event
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
Thursday, Feb. 27
9:00 a.m. Meet with House & Senate Majority Leadership
Location: House Rules Room, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
1:45 p.m. Speak at Utah Talent Forum
Location: O.C. Tanner Headquarters, Salt Lake City
Friday, Feb. 28
9:00 a.m. Meet with senior staff
Location: Virtual
9:45 a.m. Attend funeral for Jeffrey S. Tolk
Location: Orem, Utah
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Feb. 24 – Feb. 28, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Feb. 24
8:30 a.m. Team meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
9:45 a.m. Speak at Leadership Park City Day at the Capitol
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
10:30 a.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, Feb. 25
10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs and Policy Neil Abercrombie
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:15 p.m. Meet with House and Senate Majority Leaders
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
3:45 p.m. Meeting with Redge Johnson, Senate President Stuart Adams, Speaker of the House Mike Schultz, and Attorney General Derek Brown
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Meet with Speaker Mike Schultz and President Stuart Adams
Location: Senate President’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Feb. 26
9:00 a.m. Meet with Minority Leadership
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
9:30 a.m. Meet with School Services Manager for Primary Children’s Hospital Brenda Burr
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
10:30 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Education Rich Nye
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Update on Public Lands
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Speak at Tom Holmoe Day event
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
Thursday, Feb. 27
8:00 a.m. Meet with Sen. Todd Weiler
Location: Salt Lake City
9:00 a.m. Meet with House and Senate Majority Leadership
Location: House Rules Room, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Feb. 28
9:45 a.m. Attend funeral for Jeffrey S. Tolk
Location: Orem, Utah
