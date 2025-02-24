Eviden unveils new generation of enterprise servers for AI and critical applications

Powered by the latest Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, the new BullSequana SH server line-up will achieve up to 1.5x better performance and up to 1.7x better memory bandwidth for AI workload and business-critical applications compared to previous generation.

Paris, France – February 24, 2025 – Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security today announces 4 new Bullsequana SH servers based on the latest Intel processing technology, the Intel® Xeon® 6 processor. Combining a performance boost, an unrivalled scale-up architecture and unique eco-efficient technologies, these servers are perfectly suited to the needs of businesses, cloud providers, and hyperscalers, enabling them to confidently deploy their critical and artificial intelligence applications.

Although virtualization and cloud adoption have favored scale-out deployments, they are not well-suited for real-time business processing, big data and analytics (e.g., SAP HANA®), which require maximum computational resources to process vast amounts of data. These applications can benefit from a scale-up architecture which offers a large number of processors in close proximity and substantial memory capacity, allowing large amounts of data to be kept close to the processor, thereby minimizing the latency when fetching data.

Designed for an optimum flexibility and scalability, these new additions to the BullSequana SH range is composed of 4 complementary servers with a computing capacity from one to eight 2-socket server modules. With up to 128 terabytes of DDR5 memory capacity and scalability from 2 to 32 processors in 2-CPU steps thanks to Eviden’s Node Controller UNC5 interconnect technology, clients can easily scale-up their infrastructure, shifting from one model to the other, avoiding over-allocation of resources as well as preserving investments and application environments.

For the first time, our BullSequana-SH scale-up servers will include our patented Eviden DLC technology as a new cooling option. This innovation gives customers the flexibility to select the ideal cooling solution tailored to their specific usage needs. With heat dispersion efficiency reaching up to 97% and functionality even at an inlet water temperature of 40°C, these servers achieve superior cooling while reducing energy consumption for heat transport, significantly enhancing the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of data centers. For example, compared to air cooling systems with similar configurations, our DLC technology offers at least a 10% reduction in energy consumption, leading to a 10% decrease in carbon emissions. Additionally, it doubles rack density and optimize the performance of Intel Xeon 6 processors.

Entirely manufactured in Eviden’s flagship factory in Angers (France) and designed by Eviden’s R&D teams, the BullSequana SH range already has a strong track record of successful deployments around the world for more than 200 clients and achieved a world record in terms of performance during a SAP HANA Benchmark in June 2024.

Charles-Philippe Gaudron, Global head of Business Computing and AI at Eviden, Atos Group quote said “Our BullSequana SH range is part of the Group’s AI expertise and its broad spectrum of AI sovereign solutions, from infrastructure to models and services. These new enterprises servers offer an evolutive platform, with or without a GPUs, able to run a large variety of models and use cases such as in-memory AI computing applications. Powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, the latest processing technology on the market, our new BullSequana SH servers offers a unique combination of scale-up architecture, eco-efficient technologies and optimal performance. With the launch of our new business computing servers, we are redefining the future of AI and critical applications for businesses, cloud providers and hyperscalers.”

