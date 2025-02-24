Minister Leon Schreiber welcomes first group of Chinese tourists to South Africa

Just six months after announcing the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme, Minister Schreiber welcomes first group of Chinese tourists to South Africa

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, is proud to announce that the first group of tourists to visit South Africa through Home Affairs’ new Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS) have arrived in the country.

A group of 15 Chinese tourists landed at Cape Town International Airport last night at 20:30, where they were officially welcomed by a delegation that included Minister Schreiber, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, and other tourism stakeholders.

As the 15 members of the tour group entered the arrivals hall, they were welcomed by a festive South African band and atmosphere. Prior to their arrival, the group was also welcomed by the flight crew on board their flight to Cape Town.

TTOS was created by Home Affairs in response to the fact that visa struggles caused South Africa to receive only 37 000 tourists from China and only 79 000 from India in 2023, despite the fact that more than 100 million people travel from these two countries every year. Thanks to TTOS, vetted tour operators are now able to submit group applications for tour groups from China and India through a secure digital platform, and receive their outcomes digitally without the need to travel, queue or fill in any forms.

As a result of this embrace of digital transformation, the visas for the tour group that arrived last night were securely processed within just six hours – whereas outcomes previously took so long that prospective tourists even missed their flights. During the first week of TTOS’ existence, the Department has already issued hundreds of additional visas to tour groups that otherwise would not have visited South Africa, with all outcomes issued digitally within a matter of hours.

Minister Schreiber said: “This is a seminal moment for Home Affairs as we turn into reality our commitment to become an enabler of economic growth to create jobs.

Within a few short months, we have delivered on our pledge to use digital transformation to enable large tour groups from China and India who otherwise would not have come to our country due to visa struggles, to travel to South Africa.”

Minister Schreiber added: “Research has shown that for every twelve tourists who visit South Africa, one new job is created. Therefore, our welcoming of the first tour group of fifteen Chinese visitors last night is also a celebration of the fact that we have created the very first new job through TTOS. This is the real-world, tangible impact that our work has in improving the lives of South Africans. I look forward to these numbers growing substantially over the coming year, as we accelerate our work to use digital transformation to enable the tourism sector to create new jobs for the people of South Africa.”

