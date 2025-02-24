Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,839 in the last 365 days.

Minister Maropene Ramokgopa delivers keynote address at National State of Service Delivery Dialogue, 25 to 26 Feb

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation and Chairperson of the National Planning Commission, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will deliver the keynote address at the National State of Service Delivery Dialogue on Tuesday, 25 February 2025.

Convened by the National Planning Commission (NPC), the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME), the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, and the United Nations (UN) in South Africa, this dialogue will explore key questions in bridging the rural-urban divide in service delivery in the country.

This dialogue brings together stakeholders who are directly involved in service delivery, including various levels of government, the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), researchers, community representatives, traditional leaders, and civil society.

This dialogue advances a solutionist approach to the country’s service delivery challenges and will examine policy changes and reforms to fast-track service delivery and address the rural-urban gap.

Details of the National State of Service Delivery Dialogue are as follows:
Date: 25 and 26 February 2025
Time: 09:00 to 16:00
Venue: Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Pretoria

For enquiries:
Foster Mohale
Departmental Spokesperson
National Health Department
Cell: 072 432 3792
E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

#GovZAupdates #ServiceDeliveryZA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Maropene Ramokgopa delivers keynote address at National State of Service Delivery Dialogue, 25 to 26 Feb

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more