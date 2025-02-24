Minister Maropene Ramokgopa delivers keynote address at National State of Service Delivery Dialogue, 25 to 26 Feb

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation and Chairperson of the National Planning Commission, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will deliver the keynote address at the National State of Service Delivery Dialogue on Tuesday, 25 February 2025.

Convened by the National Planning Commission (NPC), the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME), the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, and the United Nations (UN) in South Africa, this dialogue will explore key questions in bridging the rural-urban divide in service delivery in the country.

This dialogue brings together stakeholders who are directly involved in service delivery, including various levels of government, the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), researchers, community representatives, traditional leaders, and civil society.

This dialogue advances a solutionist approach to the country’s service delivery challenges and will examine policy changes and reforms to fast-track service delivery and address the rural-urban gap.

Details of the National State of Service Delivery Dialogue are as follows:

Date: 25 and 26 February 2025

Time: 09:00 to 16:00

Venue: Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Pretoria

