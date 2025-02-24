Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso hands over infrastructure at the Zanyokwe Farmer Production Support Unit, 28 Feb
The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso, will officially hand over refurbished infrastructure to the Zanyokwe Farmer Production Support Unit (FPSU) in the Amahlathi Local Municipality, Eastern Cape on 28 February 2025.
The restored infrastructure is to support the value chain in the agricultural sector and to ensure the FPSU functions effectively and efficiently to benefit smallholder farmers and commercial producers, from primary production to the markets.
During this visit, the minister will lead the harvest activities at the Zanyokwe FPSU. He will also hand over title deeds to four properties under the state land transfer. These properties are mainly utilised for agricultural activities such as beef production and grazing.
The department collaborated with the Provincial Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform and other stakeholders to ensure agricultural development for improved functionality of the FPSU.
Members of the media are invited to attend and provide coverage of the hand over as follows:
Date: 28 February 2025
Time: 09:00
Venue: Zanyokwe FPSU (Keiskammahoek), Amahlathi Local Municipality
To RSVP:
Thabile Mehlomakhulu
Cell: 071 309 2123
Email: Thabile.Mehlomakhulu@dalrrd.gov.za or
Ms Nozuko Sinxoto
Cell: 083 311 0823
Email: Nozuko.Sinxoto@dalrrd.gov.za
For enquiries:
Ms Linda Page
Chief Director: Strategic Communication
Email: LPage@Dalrrd.gov.za
Cell: 071 334 3479
