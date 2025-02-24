Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala launches Construction and Built Environment Stakeholder Forum and Expo, 25 Feb

As South Africa grapples with challenges surrounding safety at construction sites and the risks posed by adverse weather conditions on properties, people, and building systems, there is a growing need for innovative construction and building solutions. These solutions are critical to saving lives and improving the safety and sustainability of the building and construction sector.

The Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, will officially open the Construction and Built Environment Stakeholder Forum and Expo on 25 February 2025. This event aims to explore the adoption of new technology in the building and construction industry to enhance competitiveness and adapt to climate change.

The Building and Construction Expo, focusing on technological innovations, is organized by Agrement South Africa (ASA), an entity of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. ASA was established to be the leading regulator of non-standardized construction products and systems in South Africa.

The forum and expo will bring together construction and built environment professionals, associations, and stakeholders, offering a platform to share insights, discuss challenges, and explore opportunities for adopting innovative building technologies. This will help improve the competitiveness and safety of the industry.

Various innovative technology options will be showcased during the event. The theme for the event is “Building Stronger Partnerships for Sustainable Innovation.”

Members of the media are invited to attend.

Date: 25 February 2025

Venue: CSIR Convention Centre

Online Link: To be provided

Time: 9h00 - 16h00

For enquiries:

Catherine Morgan: ASA Communications Specialist

Cell: 082 373 2672

Bukiwe Cimela :Department of Public Works and Infrastructure

Cell: 076 420 8184

