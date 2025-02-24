YourUpdateTV Speaks with Mathew Knowles and Ruth Tennen from 23andMe to Discuss Genetic Risk Factors for Cancer

Mathew Knowles, Male Breast Cancer Survivor and Father of Beyoncé and Solange, Teams with 23andMe to Discuss the Importance of Genetic Testing in Understanding Cancer Risk Factors

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February is Cancer Prevention Month, and the perfect opportunity to highlight the importance of genetic testing in understanding cancer risk factors. Recently, Global Ambassador for 23andMe, Mathew Knowles, and Senior Product Scientist, Ruth Tennen, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss how genetic insights can empower individuals to make informed decisions about their health.

Up to ten percent of all cancers are due to inherited genetic variants passed down through families. BRCA1 and 2 are regular genes that everybody has. Their normal job is to repair broken DNA, which helps prevent cancer. But about 1 out of every 200 people inherit a genetic variant, or mutation, that stops one of these genes from working properly. And this results in a significantly higher risk of developing certain cancers, including breast cancer in both women and men, along with ovarian, prostate, and pancreatic cancer.

The good news is that if you know you have a BRCA variant, you can take steps to reduce your cancer risk, including enhanced screening, medications, and surgeries. But unfortunately, about 80% of people with a BRCA variant don't know they have one, because they've never had genetic testing. Many do not have a family history of cancer that would qualify them for traditional genetic testing through a healthcare professional. Layered onto that are disparities in access to BRCA1/2 genetic testing in some communities in the U.S., including the Black, Hispanic/Latino, and Asian communities.

Mathew Knowles, known for his successful career in the music industry and as the father of Beyoncé and Solange, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. His diagnosis led him to explore his genetic makeup, and he discovered he carried a BRCA2 variant—an inherited genetic variant that significantly increases the risk of developing certain cancers, including breast cancer. Since his diagnosis, Knowles has been an outspoken advocate for genetic testing, particularly within the African American community, which is often underrepresented in discussions of genetic risk and cancer prevention.

For more information, visit 23andMe.com

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of 23andMe

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04654b5e-f7cb-4890-b047-57ec7f23183d

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.