GXO Poland Named to 2025 Forbes Diamonds List

Forbes Diamonds is an annual ranking of Poland's most dynamically growing companies

WARSAW, Poland, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced that its business in Poland, GXO Logistics Poland Sp. z o. o, has been named to the prestigious Forbes Diamonds 2025 list of companies that have increased their value the fastest in the last three years. The annual ranking is compiled by the editors of Forbes magazine in cooperation with Dun & Bradstreet.

“This recognition by Forbes reaffirms our well-established position in Poland and reflects our growth and leadership across Central Europe,” said Stefan van Hoof, Managing Director, Central Europe at GXO. “We’re proud to provide best-in-class logistics services and transform the supply chains of our partners across e-commerce, fashion, FMCG and the DIY industries. Our 6,500 team members in Central Europe spare no effort to ensure operational excellence and continuous improvement to delight millions of consumers.”

GXO in Central Europe

GXO operations in Central Europe, where it has been operating for more than 20 years, include Poland, Czech Republic, Romania and Germany, serving customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel, fashion, FMCG and DIY industries. GXO specializes in tech-enabled fulfillment solutions and services that include warehousing, order preparation, e-fulfillment, co-packing, returns management, rework and repair management and temperature-controlled logistics in dedicated- and shared-user facilities with over 30 sites and a total of 1 000 000 square meters of operating space in all four countries. In the Central Europe region, GXO now employs approximately 6,500 team members, of which about 500 were hired in 2024.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing an inclusive, world-class workplace for more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contact

Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

anne.lafourcade@gxo.com

