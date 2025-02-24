Retail & Hospitality ISAC Appoints Three New Regional Vice Chairs to Support Global Initiatives

The addition of regional vice chair positions to the board of directors will support continued growth in locations around the globe

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) today announced the appointment of three new regional vice chairs to strengthen its global engagement and member support. Marnie Wilking, VP and CSO at Booking.com, will serve as Vice Chair for the European, Middle East, and Africa region. Dave Estlick, CISO at Chipotle, will be the Vice Chair for the Americas, and Pieter van der Merwe, CSO at Woolworths Group, will hold the position of Vice Chair for the Asia Pacific region.

The newly appointed vice chairs will play a pivotal role in advising on programming to foster member growth and enhance cybersecurity resources across their respective regions. Their leadership and expertise will help RH-ISAC expand its impact by addressing regional cybersecurity challenges, strengthening industry collaboration, and ensuring that members have access to valuable intelligence and resources tailored to their specific needs.

“Cyber threats continue to evolve globally, and it is critical for organizations in the retail and hospitality sectors to collaborate effectively to stay ahead,” said Suzie Squier, president of RH-ISAC. “Marnie, Dave, and Pieter each bring deep industry expertise and regional insights that will be invaluable in advancing RH-ISAC’s mission to build a stronger cybersecurity community worldwide.”

RH-ISAC serves as the trusted community for cybersecurity practitioners in the retail, hospitality, and related industries, enabling member organizations to share threat intelligence, best practices, and resources to enhance their security posture. The addition of these regional vice chair positions to the board of directors marks an important step in RH-ISAC’s commitment to supporting members across diverse global markets.

Programming in 2025 for EMEA and APAC regions will include in-person regional workshops in Portugal, London, and Australia – the first in the APAC region. There will also be a virtual workshop in the APAC region. RH-ISAC also hosts an annual Summit in the spring which will be held in St. Louis this year. For more information about RH-ISAC and its initiatives, visit www.rhisac.org .

About RH-ISAC

The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for consumer-facing industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves businesses including retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products, and other consumer-facing companies. For more information, visit www.rhisac.org .

