SitePro Rentals Appoints Lon Jennings as New President

Dallas, TX, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SitePro Rentals, a leading provider of equipment rental solutions and wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lon Jennings as its new President. Jennings brings over 30 years of leadership experience in sales, engineering, operations, finance, and strategic business development, making him an ideal fit to drive SitePro Rentals’ continued growth and innovation.

A seasoned executive, Jennings has a proven track record of leading organizations through transformational growth and operational excellence. Most recently, he served as President of Hydradyne LLC, where he played a key role in the company’s vision, operational strategy, acquisition integration and key market expansions.

"Lon’s extensive leadership experience, strategic vision, and deep equipment knowledge make him an ideal leader for SitePro Rentals," said Dan Lister, CEO of Sammons Industrial. "His expertise in employee center initiatives, market expansion, and operational efficiency will be instrumental in accelerating our company’s growth trajectory and delivering exceptional value to our customers."

Jennings’ career also includes global leadership roles at Sauer-Danfoss, where he spearheaded international business development initiatives across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. His leadership in restructuring product portfolios and implementing customer-focused growth strategies has consistently delivered strong financial and operational results.

"I am honored to join SitePro Rentals at such an exciting time," said Jennings. "The company has a strong reputation for excellence in equipment rentals, and I look forward to working with the talented team to drive innovation, expand our market presence, and enhance customer experiences."

Jennings holds an MBA from the University of Iowa and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering from Iowa State University. He has been an active member of various industry boards and councils, contributing his expertise to shape the future of the equipment rental and distribution industry.

About SitePro™ Rentals

SitePro Rentals—a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial and part of the Sammons Enterprises family of employee-owned companies—specializes in rental of construction and industrial equipment. SitePro serves a broad variety of customers, including commercial contractors, facility managers, and other construction and industrial professionals in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee, and surrounding areas. Founded in 2021, SitePro is No. 51 on the RER 100.

For more information, please visit www.SiteProRentals.com.

