REMINDER: State coastal commission to meet in New Bern Feb. 26-27; Coastal Resources Advisory Council to meet Feb. 26
The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet Feb. 26 and 27 at the DoubleTree New Bern Riverfront, 100 Middle Street, New Bern. The public may attend the CRC meeting in-person or watch online.
The regular business meeting of the CRC will begin at 3 p.m. on Feb. 26 and will resume at 9 a.m. on Feb. 27. An in-person public comment period is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Feb. 27. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to 3 minutes per person. The Coastal Resources Advisory Council will meet in-person only Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. at the same location.
WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Advisory Council (In-person only)
WHAT: Regular Business Meeting
WHEN: Feb. 26 at 1 p.m.
WHERE: DoubleTree New Bern Riverfront, 100 Middle Street, New Bern
WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (In-person or by web conference)
WHAT: Regular Business Meeting
WHEN: Feb. 26 at 3 p.m.; Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.
WHERE: DoubleTree New Bern Riverfront, 100 Middle Street, New Bern
*Public comment period – Feb.27 at 12 p.m. (in-person only)
Watch the CRC meeting by web conference [here].
Agenda items for the commission meeting include:
February 26
Consideration of variance requests:
- North Topsail Beach, Oceanfront Setback
- The Shoals Club on Bald Head Island Sandbags
- Public Hearing for 15A NCAC 07H .0314 Installation and Maintenance of Wheat Straw Bales for Sand Fencing
February 27
Closed Session-Update on CRC vs. RRC and 15A NCAC 07H .0508; 15A NCAC
- Objection from Rules Review Commission
- 150B-21-12 Procedure When Commission Objects to a Permanent Rule
- History of Ocean Hazard Setback
- Major Permits - White Paper Follow Up; Permit Renewals and Extensions
Recommendations for permanent rulemaking:
- 15A NCAC 07H .0508 Jockey’s Ridge Area of Environmental Concern
- 15A NCAC 07H .0309 Use Standards for Ocean Hazard Areas: Exceptions
- 15A NCAC 07H .0306 Ocean Hazard AEC Form
- Periodic Review of 15A NCAC 7B CAMA Land Use Planning – Public Comments and Final Report
- Petition for Rulemaking Procedures
- Request to Amend 15 NCAC 07H .0206(a) Estuarine Waters
- Director’s Response to Petition for Rulemaking
- Update on Litigation of Interest to the Commission
- Coastal Resources Advisory Council Nominations
MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:
A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found online. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.
