Verizon completes its first satellite to cellular enabled video call with AST SpaceMobile BlueBird 2

MIDLAND, Texas, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and AST have yet again pushed the boundaries of what can be done with mobile devices by successfully trialing a live video call between two mobile devices with one connected via satellite and the other connected via Verizon’s terrestrial network connection. The breadth, depth, and performance of Verizon’s exemplary network which reaches more than 99% of the US population meets the vast majority of current wireless communications needs. However, Verizon has been driving communications innovations by incorporating satellite links into its network. To complement Verizon’s industry-leading network coverage, Verizon and AST are building the fastest satellite to device network with text, voice and live video calling capability. This video call demonstration is a significant step forward.

“This breakthrough marks a new era in cellular to satellite connectivity in the United States that enables seamless data transmissions – not just texts - in the rare instance a terrestrial cellular network is not available,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. “Adding this layer of ability – not only to text someone, but to be able to call, video chat, or send files - whether in the wilderness, or in a remote part of a lake community, will only enhance the reliability of our customers' connectivity and communication experience.”

"Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a satellite to device data connection for consumers to power their lives. We are relentlessly focused on providing the most reliable network experience for our customers where they live, work and play, and providing this added layer of reliability is another reason our customers trust us to keep them connected wherever life takes them,” said Joe Russo, EVP & President, Global Network and Technology, Verizon.

This first video call demonstration is a result of the recent approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to AST SpaceMobile authorizing testing using Verizon’s spectrum in the United States. This approval enables AST SpaceMobile’s first five commercial BlueBird satellites, operating in low Earth orbit today, to test satellite connections with smartphones supporting voice, full data and video applications, and other native cellular capabilities.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024.

