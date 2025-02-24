Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit from Questex Connects Luxe Suppliers with Advisor Community’s Elite

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit, produced by Questex, will take place May 5-7 at Chateau Elan Resort & Winery located in Braselton, Georgia, just north of Atlanta.

New for 2025, the ULTRA Summit plans to bridge the gap between luxury leisure travel and the MICE industries, creating unique opportunities for advisors and suppliers to connect, collaborate, and achieve their business objectives in an intimate, highly personalized setting, by co-locating with the Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE). This collaboration is driven by extensive industry research, which underscores the growing intersection of these sectors and the increasing demand for integrated experiences.

The cornerstone of ULTRA Summit’s pillars - connecting luxury suppliers with hand-selected, North American luxury travel agency owners, managers and independent contractors for 24 productive one-to-one meetings, will still take place, along with a noteworthy conference, and multiple networking receptions and activities.

Advisors represent a cross-section of both independent agencies and consortia affiliates including Virtuoso, Internova, Signature Travel Network, and Ensemble Travel Group. Advisor list includes owners and operators from the following agencies: Strong Travel Services, Courtyard Travel, Largay Travel, Inc., Elegant Elephant Travel Co., Opulence by Outside Agents, On the Map Travel, Global Escapes, Tzell Travel, World Traveler 365, Embark Beyond and more. See full advisor list.

Attending supplier brands include Aruba Tourism Authority, Bermuda Tourism Authority, Experience Scottsdale, Explora Journeys, Hawaii Visitors & Convention Bureau, Icaterina Italian Luxury DMC, JW Marriott Marco Island, KSL Resorts, Losinj Hotels & Villas/Jadranka Hotels doo, Nocturne Luxury Villas, Olympia DMC, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Outrigger Hospitality Group, Palladium Hotel Group, Prime Tours Germany, Prince Hotels USA, Inc, Riverside Luxury Cruises, Salterra Resort & Spa, Scenic Cruises USA, Selva Terra Private Island Resort, Visit Rwanda, Wailea Beach Resort-Marriott and more. See full supplier list.

New Luxury Travel Industry Day: A key addition to the 2025 agenda is the “Trends & Topics” day on May 7, where thought leaders from across the hospitality and travel sectors will discuss pivotal topics such as global politics and travel policies, the growth of bleisure, and the demand for authentic travel experiences, with a focus on the luxury market. This day also offers enhanced networking with attendees from the co-located GMITE which include meeting planners, incentive buyers and suppliers.

Luxury brands interested in participating in the 2025 event, please click here to contact the Questex Travel Group Sales team. Those interested in applying to become a hosted advisor, please click here.

About Luxury Travel Advisor

Luxury Travel Advisor was founded in 2005, as the only outlet created for the very important luxury segment. Luxury Travel Advisor boasts a readership of 15,000 hand-selected travel advisors who belong to Virtuoso, Signature, American Express, Ensemble and Internova, as well as those hard-to-reach independent luxury travel advisors across the United States and Canada. The readers of Luxury Travel Advisor sell to the most affluent consumers across the world and the ULTRA Summit is the intimate, in-person event where those advisors collaborate with top suppliers on how to navigate a successful business plan for the future. The Dossier newsletter publishes news from LuxuryTravelAdvisor.com twice a week and reaches a broad audience of luxury travel professionals worldwide.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Rosen

Sr. Marketing Director

Jrosen@questex.com

+1 212-400-6233

