The NVBDC Welcomes Arise Veteran Foundation to Its MVO Task Force as New Partner

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce that Arise Veteran Foundation (Arise), led by Dr. Ryan Rogers, President, and Dr. Kendall Brune, Chairman, has joined the NVBDC’s Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. Arise, a nonprofit focused on holistic vocational rehabilitation for disabled veterans and their families will collaborate with other veteran-focused organizations to improve veteran rehabilitation outcomes and provide critical support for military-connected individuals.Arise takes a unique, Veteran-Centered approach by focusing on the mind, body, spirit, and kinship to address the vocational rehabilitation needs of veterans affected by PTSD and physical challenges. By partnering with NVBDC, Arise will further its mission to enhance the career prospects and educational opportunities for veterans through personalized support and training programs."Our commitment to veterans is rooted in a holistic approach that touches all aspects of their well-being," said Dr. Brune. "Through our partnership with NVBDC’s MVO Task Force , we aim to create lasting change in the lives of those who have served by improving vocational training, employment opportunities, and rehabilitation outcomes."Arise has supported over 75,000 veterans through recreational therapy programs at VA hospitals and has collaborated with organizations such as Southwest Airlines and Tribal Healthcare, along with the USDA agriculture therapy program (WAAR—We Are All Related). These partnerships and initiatives are part of Arise's ongoing efforts to create a robust network of vocational rehabilitation services for veterans."We believe that if we send them, we must mend them," Dr. Rogers added, referencing the organization’s guiding philosophy. Arise’s focus on healing and empowering veterans aligns perfectly with NVBDC’s mission of supporting veteran-owned businesses and fostering collaboration among veteran-centric organizations.Through this new partnership, Arise will work alongside NVBDC’s MVO Task Force to enhance resources and services for veterans across the country, including state, regional, and national presentations for healthcare providers that serve the veteran community.For more information about Arise and its work with veterans, visit arise-veteranfoundation.org/About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a legitimate veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at nvbdc.org.About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate with task force partners to increase awareness and establish a respected position in the industry supporting veteran business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce.org.Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020hwaldrep@nvbdc.orgMVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862kpoynton@nvbdc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.