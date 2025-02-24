Direct Attach Cable Market to Surge to USD 111.85 Billion by 2032 Driven by 5G and Data Center Growth | SNS INSIDER

Direct Attach Cable Market Size & Growth Analysis

The Direct Attach Cable Market is expanding with demand for high-speed, cost-effective connectivity in data centers, telecommunications, and cloud computing.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Direct Attach Cable market was valued at USD 5.45 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 111.85 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 39.94% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”The technology sector will aid the growth of the direct attach cable (DAC) market owing to the rise in usage for high-speed data transmission in data centers and cloud computing. DACs provide low-latency, price-effective, and energy-effective devices for interconnecting networking tools. The increasing implementation of 5G technology, coupled with expanding internet infrastructure, also drives demand for ever-higher performers and higher reliability connectivity. Moreover, the increasing need to reduce data transfer costs and the increasing need for better network performance stimulates the growth of the market. SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Sumitomo Electric Industries- Nexans- Prysmian Group- HellermannTyton- Amphenol Corporation- Molex- TE Connectivity- Cisco Systems- Arista Networks- Finisar Corporation- Intel Corporation- Brocade Communications Systems- Juniper Networks- Dell Technologies- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).Key Market Segmentation:By Type: In 2023, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) dominated the market, they performed better in high-rate transmission and longer distances than traditional copper cables. AOCs are popular in data centers, telecommunications, and high-performance computing designs where low-power and lightweight solutions are required. The benefits of AOCs have anchored their place in the market, especially over long-distance connections in enterprise-level and data center settings where more and more high-bandwidth applications are becoming the norm.Direct Attach Copper (DAC) cables are anticipated to witness the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the forecast period of 2024-2032. It is also a DAC that is relatively inexpensive and user-friendly, making it ideal for data centers and interconnects within the same room. Market expansion is being fueled by the increasing demand for applications requiring high-density, low-latency connections for networking switches and servers. By Form Factor: The QSFP transceiver module was the largest market in 2023 owing to its high data rate and compact design. High-speed in nature, QSFP modules are popular for short and long-range data centers, cloud computing, and telecommunication connections. Their flexibility, ability to cater to high-bandwidth requirements, and lesser power requirements, played an important role in giving them to top position in the market.The CFP segment is projected to have the highest growth rate in terms of CAGR from 2024 - 2032. Because of their capacity to support extreme data transfer rates across longer ranges, CFP modules are better suited for wide-ranging high-capacity networks typically found in environments like telecommunications or large-scale data centers. One of the major reasons for this increase is their growing adoption of 400G and 800G applications.By End Use: The telecom industry was the largest market in 2023, largely due to the growing need for faster, more reliable networks and the continuing development of 5G networks. With the increasing demand for bandwidth, telecom providers depend on high-speed transceivers and advanced networking solutions for infrastructure enhancement. Fueled strong position in the sector was further strengthened by expanding wireless and wired communication networks, an exciting industry freed by the technology of fiber optics.High-performance computing (HPC) centers are likely to see the quickest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024-2032. High-performance computing (HPC) centers are rapidly implementing higher-performance networking technologies to support industries that require more computational power, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and big data analytics to perform complex tasks quickly. The increased dependence on high-performance infrastructure is responsible for the ever-expanding growth of the HPC sector. North America Leads Market Growth While Asia-Pacific Set for Rapid ExpansionThe market in 2023 was dominated by North America, where strong investments are made in their telecommunications infrastructure, growth in technology adoption, and data centers. It is home to the foremost technology companies, cloud service providers, and telecommunication companies, all of whom depend on high-speed networking solutions for seamless functioning. In addition, the early rollout of 5G networks and the increasing number of high bandwidth applications in North America among other factors were some of the factors driving the requirement for high-performing cables, transceivers, and networking components which contributed to the region maintaining a lead in the market.Asia-Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR during the period 2024-2032. This growth is fueled by rapid digital transformation across emerging markets, most notably China, India, and Japan. This in turn creates demand for data storage, cloud computing, and high-performance computing centers in these regions which is driving the demand for high-performance networking solutions. Government initiatives to stimulate 5G rollout and the steady expansion of data centers and telecoms infrastructure are also expected to boost the Asia-Pacific market in the years to come.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. 