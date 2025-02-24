Porsche Experience Centers welcome the new Macan Electric to the track

Three different Drive programs offer customers a new way to experience Porsche

Atlanta., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three different Drive programs offer customers a new way to experience PorscheAtlanta. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) announced today the addition of the Macan Electric to the driving programs available at the Porsche Experience Centers (PEC) in Atlanta (PECATL) and Los Angeles (PECLA). The Macan Electric joins the already wide variety of driving programs the PEC’s offer from the iconic 911 to the versatile Cayenne.



“The introduction of any new car is special, especially so when it comes to the new Macan Electric,” says Michelle Rainey, Director, Porsche Experience Centers. “We cannot wait to demonstrate the awesome performance of the new Macan Electric on our tracks – from high-speed laps to acceleration runs and low grip training, the program really demonstrates what the car is capable of when it’s pushed – the sign of a true Porsche.”



In Atlanta, customers can choose from the following three Drive experiences: Macan Electric, Macan Turbo Electric, and a comparison of the Macan Turbo Electric and Macan GTS. In Los Angeles, PECLA also offers three options. The Macan Turbo Electric drive experience and two different comparison programs: Macan Turbo Electric vs. Taycan Turbo or Macan Turbo Electric vs the internal combustion engine Macan GTS.



During a 90-minute Drive program, a Porsche Drive Instructor greets guests and takes them through a safety orientation. From there, guests head with their instructor to the track to try their hand experiencing a variety of driver development modules such as the handling circuit, kick plate, and low friction circle.



Now celebrating 10 years in the United States, PEC Atlanta and PEC Los Angeles are fully immersive brand destinations. On the track, there are thrilling experiences both for drivers and passengers. Off the track are ever-changing displays of curated vehicles, simulators, and unique dining experiences. In addition, retail stores offer something for enthusiasts of all ages, along with various meeting spaces and iconic architecture that serve as the backdrop for an unforgettable visit.



Drive programs begin at $600. To book your experience, visit our website, PorscheDriving.com.



