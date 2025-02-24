Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,907 in the last 365 days.

Coherus Management to Participate at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 11:50 a.m., Eastern time. A live audio webcast will be accessible through a link posted on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Coherus’ investor website: https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

Coherus Contact Information:
For Investors:
Jodi Sievers
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
IR@coherus.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Coherus Management to Participate at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more