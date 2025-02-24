Coherus Management to Participate at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 11:50 a.m., Eastern time. A live audio webcast will be accessible through a link posted on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Coherus’ investor website: https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations . A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

