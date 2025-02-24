Fogo de Chão Expands Presence in Brazil with New Location in Tamboré

The Opening of the New Restaurant at Shopping Tamboré Marks the Ninth Fogo Location in Brazil as the Brand Continues to Invest in its Home Country

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão , the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, today announced the opening of its ninth location in Brazil, strategically situated at the entrance of Shopping Tamboré at Av. Piracema, 669 - Store LUC STBS401A, CEP 06460-030 Barueri, São Paulo.

Located in one of the region’s premier shopping and dining destinations, Fogo de Chão’s newest restaurant at Shopping Tamboré reflects the brand’s deep commitment to its home country. Nestled in the heart of São Paulo’s vibrant metropolitan area, the restaurant combines timeless design with the inviting warmth of Brazilian hospitality.

With this latest opening, Fogo further invests in and strengthens its presence in Brazil while continuing to drive global growth across the US and beyond. Additionally, its capital-light international franchise model accelerates global expansion, reinforcing the brand’s long-term development strategy.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Brazil with our new location at Shopping Tamboré, bringing our rich culinary heritage to more guests in the region,” said Barry McGowan, CEO of Fogo de Chão. “Brazil is our home country, and opening a new location there always inspires excitement and appreciation for the brand’s rich heritage.”

Fogo de Chão has been on a trajectory of steady and sustainable growth. For over 45 years, the brand has proudly honored its rich Brazilian heritage while continuously evolving through menu innovation and technological advancements across all facets of the company. Its ongoing strategic plans for global growth include the most recent international opening in Quito , Ecuador, and plans to enter several new countries including Bolivia , Costa Rica , El Salvador , Philippines , Turkey and more. Fogo’s international growth strategy can be credited to the brand’s continued year-over-year positive traffic results and a young, growing guest demographic.

Fogo de Chão is known best for the Culinary Art of Churrasco, where guests can watch as gaucho chefs butcher, hand-carve and grill high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame. With a warm, timeless design and signature offerings including its fresh and seasonal Market Table and award-winning Bar Fogo menu featuring hand-crafted cocktails and South American wines, Fogo has become a destination of choice by both brand advocates and new guests globally.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.

Fogo Tamboré Fogo de Chão’s ninth location in Brazil is open at Shopping Tamboré at Av. Piracema, 669 - Store LUC STBS401A, CEP 06460-030 Barueri, São Paulo, one of the region’s premier shopping and dining destinations. Fogo Tamboré The award-winning Bar Fogo menu features hand-crafted cocktails and South American wines. Fogo Tamboré With a warm, timeless design and signature offerings including its fresh and seasonal Market Table with a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more.

