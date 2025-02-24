Circana Expands Audience Solutions With New Viewership, Eating Behaviors and Intent Signals Targeting

Chicago, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana LLC is expanding its audience targeting solutions and moving beyond traditional purchase-based targeting to include a new range of deterministic data options. This innovative approach encompasses viewership, eating behaviors, and intent signals, allowing brands to engage consumers more effectively. Brands can now reach the right consumers with the right message at the right time and achieve brand awareness, engagement and customer retention, ensuring a more holistic view of a marketing campaign’s impact.

“As audience targeting becomes more sophisticated, marketers face increasing challenges in reaching the right consumers effectively,” said Jen Gold, senior vice president of Agency and Distribution Partnerships at Circana. “Evolving shopping behaviors, stricter privacy regulations, and a fragmented media landscape demand smarter strategies. To drive sustained growth, our new targeting solutions address three key hurdles: identifying high-intent shoppers, maintaining engagement without ad fatigue, and balancing personalization with privacy concerns. By leveraging advanced data insights and adaptive engagement strategies, we help brands connect with consumers in a meaningful, compliant, and impactful way.”

The new offerings include:

· Circana® Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) Audiences: Target households based on streaming behaviors across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+. With more than 90 dimensions, Circana’s SVOD Audiences enable brands to reach consumers based on genre preferences, franchises, series and specific titles.





· Circana Foodservice Audiences: Engage households based on their away-from-home eating behaviors, covering over 100 dimensions across quick-serve and full-service restaurants, retail foodservice, and non-commercial foodservice.





· Circana In-Market Audiences: Identify and target in-market invisibles, high-value customers who are difficult to spot but ready to buy, through Circana’s partnership with Predactiv (FKA ShareThis). These audiences use AI-driven, short-term interest signals derived from observed online behavior to predict purchase intent within the next 30-60 days, enabling brands to act quickly and efficiently.

Circana’s Complete Audiences® enable brands to capture the full value of their media spend, ensuring that campaigns don’t just drive short-term gains but also continual growth over time:

Precise, Predictive Power: Circana’s Complete Audiences are based on deterministic data, enabling brands to reach consumers who are not only likely to convert but who also engage in behaviors that show long-term potential.

Engagement Metrics Beyond ROI: Circana's Complete Audiences support metrics that go beyond just ROI. By tracking engagement, brand lift, customer retention and share of voice, brands can measure campaign success more comprehensively, focusing on long-term growth and brand equity.

Precision at Scale: Whether targeting past purchasers, viewers of specific content or foodservice customers, Circana's audiences ensure that brands reach the right households with precision — maximizing campaign impact without wasting ad spend.

Learn more about Circana’s Complete Audiences.

About Circana

Circana LLC is the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through unparalleled technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.

