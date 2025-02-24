Sprout Social Customers Achieved 268% Return on Investment According to New Independent Study

The Total Economic Impact of Sprout Social reveals customers drove more profitable, data-driven and streamlined social campaigns

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced the release of a Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The 2025 study reveals that Sprout Social enabled customers to achieve a return on investment (ROI) of 268% and a net present value (NPV) of $1.3 million over three years with a payback period of less than six months.

The commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Sprout Social found that prior to Sprout Social, interviewed customers’ social teams spent 70% of their time scheduling and publishing posts, listening, replying on social media channels, and planning campaigns. By streamlining these processes and providing direct access to key performance and customer insights, the study found that Sprout Social customers saw a 60% productivity lift, enabling social teams to focus on more impactful work that increases audience engagement, improves customer satisfaction and boosts revenue.

Sprout customers saw time savings and significant ROI across owned channels, influencer campaigns and employee advocacy programs.

“Social is now one of the greatest and most important touchpoints an organization has with their customers,” said Scott Morris, CMO of Sprout Social. “Without an intuitive tool, managing campaigns across social–whether on owned channels or through an influencer program–isn’t possible. We’ve built a platform that helps brands make the most of their social investments to develop competitive, scalable strategies that unlock the full potential of social. This study reinforces the value we bring to customers while also underscoring the considerable value and ROI of social.”

Customers reported that Sprout’s unified platform, AI-powered features and reporting capabilities enabled them to refocus their time on more important tasks and develop content and campaigns that better resonated with their audience and generated ROI. The Forrester study also found that a composite organization of interviewed Sprout Social customers realized the following benefits over three years:

Reduction of 80% in employee time spent on social media reporting.

Time savings of 60%, worth $1.1 million, on scheduling and publishing posts, social listening, replying on social media channels, and planning campaigns.

Time savings of 25% on discovering and managing influencers when leveraging Sprout Social Influencer Marketing

Increased organic traffic and $130,000 in additional revenue by leveraging Employee Advocacy by Sprout Social .

These findings reflect the benefits that brands have seen by utilizing Sprout’s platform. In the study, customers said:

“Sprout Social gives us time to strategize around our content and make it high-quality so that people respond to it. Sprout was able to take the stuff that we were spending a ton of time on so that we can sit down and figure out what’s working and really lean into it.”

“I would have to at least triple the size of my team if I didn’t have Sprout.”

“We’ve had a significant increase in engagement since using Sprout. Even just this past quarter, year over year, we’ve seen a 600% increase in engagement across our social media channels. We have more time to strategize versus time on executing content.”

For more information on the Total Economic Impact™ study of Sprout Social please visit https://sproutsocial.com/insights/data/forrester-tei-study/ , and learn more about Sprout Social at sproutsocial.com .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

