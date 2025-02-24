Licensed Pilot and Psychotherapist Addresses Surge in Fear Surrounding Air Travel in Light of Recent Tragedies

Michaela Renee Johnson is uniquely positioned to discuss increased anxiety toward air travel — and what consumers can do to help alleviate their fears.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fear is an incredibly powerful driving force, but licensed commercial pilot and psychotherapist Michaela Renee Johnson shows people how to use primal wounds as a co-pilot to help navigate life, rather than letting fear overcome them.

A licensed commercial pilot and psychotherapist in private practice, Johnson is uniquely positioned to discuss the fear of flying and the ways in which recent tragedies could impact travel decisions for vacationers this summer.

“With several incidents in a short period of time, it’s only natural for people to push pause on booking any air travel, particularly when it’s not business-related,” Johnson said. “And those who have flights coming up in the short term may question whether or not it is safe to board that plane.”

Combining her experiences throughout 15 years of practice as a psychotherapist plus in-depth research into neuroscience, Johnson developed her original concept of Ten Primal Wounds to help clients uncover their deepest fears and hurts and embrace a more connected and fulfilling life.

When it comes to air travel, she points to the lack of control most people feel when flying as a major contributing factor to their anxiety. To combat that anxiety, Johnson encourages people to talk themselves through the situation logically and keep things in perspective.

“The pilots want to make it home safely, too,” Johnson said. “When we start allowing irrational fears to influence our decisions, we stop getting the most out of our lives.”

About Michaela Renee Johnson

Michaela Renee Johnson, Ph.D., is a licensed psychotherapist, commercial pilot and relationship strategist known for blending psychology with aviation to help couples navigate love and life. With 15-plus years of experience, she’s guided thousands through the complexities of intimacy, connection and communication, drawing on advanced training in the Gottman Method and Emotionally Focused Therapy.

When she’s not helping couples, Johnson is soaring through the skies as a Palms to Pines Air Race winner and member of the historic Ninety-Nines—the women’s aviator group founded by Amelia Earhart. She hosts the SkyTalkDoc Podcast and plans to take her upcoming book on an aerial book tour across the U.S. in 2025.

Her latest book, Get Naked: Uncover Your Primal Wounds, Rebuild Intimacy, and Embrace True Connection, reveals how primal wounds shape relationships and offers readers a path to deep healing and lasting change.

She is also the author of Growth Mindset: A Workbook for Adults and Empowered: A Motivational Journal for Women, both published by Rockridge Press (Simon & Schuster), and the award-winning memoir Teetering on Disaster.

Her expertise has been featured on Fox News, CBS, and NBC, as well as on podcasts like David Meltzer’s Playbook and Superwoman Wellness with Dr. Taz. She’s also been highlighted in Medium and STYLE Magazine.

For more info, visit www.michaelarenee.com or connect on Instagram @skytalkdoc.



