An innovative partnership: 307th Medical Squadron trains with civilian counterparts

Airmen assigned to the 307th Medical Squadron traveled to the Willis Knighton Innovation Center (WKIC) in Bossier City, Louisiana Feb. 21 to participate in a collaborative training effort.

The training is part of a unique, ongoing, innovative partnership between the military and civilian medical entities.

"Our mission is to ensure forces are ready, fit to fly, fight, and win," said Maj. Micole Williams, 307th MDS chief nurse. "Many of our Airmen do not practice in their civilian roles as medics, so providing them with life-like clinical experiences is crucial for them to excel in their Air Force specialty role."

WKIC has state-of-the-art training equipment not readily available to 307th MDS Airmen, including patient simulators that present life-like conditions and critical care scenarios.

During Friday's effort, Airmen initially trained on five base stations with five stations, applying IV drips, tourniquets, urinary catheters, and pain medication, as well application of tourniquets to different areas, applying a urinary catheter, application of pain medication, and patient intubation.

"They have provided us with the opportunity to train in an environment very well suited to learning and with many resources," said Tech Sgt. Antonio Zinc, assigned to the 307th MDS. "You can't speak to its value enough."

After members completed all five stations, they returned to the classroom to review what they had learned before they applied it in one of two training scenarios: a gunshot wound and blunt force trauma with amputation.

"This training provides Airmen with an opportunity to get hands-on training," said Williams. "By collaborating with our civilian counterparts, we have the opportunity to exchange invaluable knowledge and experiences that enhance our overall capabilities."

The scenarios also simulated different environments tailored to train Airmen to operate outside of hospital conditions.

"The majority of the time the scenarios were envisioning what it was like if we are to get deployed, but sometimes they do mix in scenarios like you're working on the ICU floor, "said Senior Airmen Kennedi Lubale, 307th MDS medical technician "So it's a good mix that they drill into us because you need to know what to do under intense pressure in certain situations."

Quality of training wasn't the only motivating factor during the training, according to Lubale. She also cited the passion exhibited by the WKIC training staff.

"When you have someone who is excited about teaching, it makes you excited about learning," said Lubale. "I feel like constantly seeing excited teachers makes us more amped up to learn, especially if it's hands-on skills."

The ongoing partnership with WKIC provided innovative training platforms for Airmen and allowed training staff at the facility to gain unique insight into the military medical training protocols while providing a flow of ideas across entities.

"I enjoy getting to see what [the military medical technicians] actually do and the autonomy they have," said Jordan Logan, WKIC Clinical Simulation Educator. "I think it's really great that we both get to see how the other works."