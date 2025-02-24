Continued efforts to ensuring justice and accountability key to lasting peace in Ukraine, OSCE human rights office says

WARSAW, 24 February 2025 – As we mark the third year since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, efforts to uphold justice and achieve accountability remain crucial for a just and lasting peace, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said today.

In accordance with its mandate, ODIHR continues to document violations of international law including indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as persecution in occupied areas of Ukraine. The Office’s findings highlight enforced disappearances, widespread and systematic torture, and sexual violence, underscoring the urgent need for accountability.

“These years of war in Ukraine have caused immense suffering,” said ODIHR Director Maria Telalian. “Justice is essential not only for victims but also for ensuring a peace that is fair and sustainable.”

Since the start of the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine, ODIHR has gathered extensive documentation that is based on 500 witness testimonies and additional analysis of other sources and published in six detailed reports. The Office is supporting Ukraine’s legal system with training, expert guidance, and judicial assistance in adjudicating war crimes, and helping to ensure fair trials. This assistance is of particular importance for the Ukrainian judiciary, given the fact that there are over 140,000 war-related complaints registered.

To support Ukraine in moving forward, ODIHR continues its work to strengthen the country’s democratic institutions, combat human trafficking and hate crimes, and enhance parliamentary ethics. Engaging the Ukrainian diaspora in post-conflict recovery is also an area of focus.

One of the OSCE’s key founding principles is the commitment to respect and protect human rights as a precondition for comprehensive security. In view of the ongoing efforts to end the war, ODIHR remains committed to contributing to international accountability efforts and upholding the principles of international law and justice as fundamental to lasting peace.