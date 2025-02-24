WMTS 2025 Unveils SmartMTX Pavilion, Strengthens Industry Collaboration with the Manufacturing & Export Enhancement Cluster

Western Canada’s premier manufacturing event expands with smart manufacturing and automation innovations

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SME’s Western Manufacturing Technology Show (WMTS) 2025 is set to deliver a transformative experience for Western Canadian manufacturers, with the launch of the SmartMTX Pavilion in partnership with the Manufacturing & Export Enhancement Cluster (MEEC) and a strategic colocation with the Automation Expo & Conference (AEC).

Taking place April 9-11, 2025, at the Edmonton Expo Centre, WMTS 2025 will provide industry professionals with unparalleled access to cutting-edge automation, smart manufacturing solutions and digital transformation strategies. Through a strategic partnership with the MEEC, the event will further amplify opportunities for manufacturers to explore advanced technologies, collaborate on industry challenges and accelerate the adoption of smart manufacturing practices.

"Western Canada’s manufacturing industry is at a turning point, and embracing smart technologies will define its future," said Steve Prahalis, SME chief operating officer, producer of WMTS. "With the addition of the SmartMTX Pavilion and our partnership with MEEC and AEC, WMTS 2025 will offer manufacturers the tools, knowledge and connections they need to stay ahead in an era of rapid industrial transformation."

Hosted by the MEEC, the SmartMTX Pavilion will be a hands-on innovation hub for manufacturers to engage with real-world applications of AI, robotics, IoT and data-driven production. Attendees can expect:

Live technology showcases featuring AI-driven automation

Industry-leading experts discussing the digital factory of the future

Interactive sessions on machine learning, predictive maintenance and smart production strategies



"The MEEC is dedicated to driving growth and innovation for Western Canadian manufacturers by delivering practical solutions to enhance productivity, streamline operations and adopt advanced technologies," said David Rist, chair, Manufacturing & Export Enhancement Cluster. "WMTS’s SmartMTX 2025 is the ultimate gathering of manufacturing professionals, offering unparalleled opportunities to network, explore cutting-edge technologies and forge partnerships that shape the future of industry. We’re proud to support this transformative event and look forward to engaging with the manufacturing community in April."

With the colocation of WMTS and AEC, attendees will have access to a broader range of solutions in automation, process control, robotics and industrial digitalization. "Manufacturers who fail to embrace automation today risk falling behind tomorrow," said John McKenzie, director of ISA Edmonton Section’s Automation Expo & Conference. "This isn’t just an opportunity to see new technology — it’s a chance to prepare for the next decade of industrial innovation. WMTS and AEC together provide a front-row seat to the cutting-edge solutions transforming manufacturing and automation across Canada."

A highlight of WMTS 2025’s Keynote Series, Shauna Feth, president and CEO of the Alberta Chambers of Commerce, will present “The Future of Supply Chain Management: Embracing Resilience, Innovation, and Sustainability in Manufacturing.” Feth’s session will explore how manufacturers can navigate global disruptions, integrate sustainable practices and adopt emerging technologies to build stronger, more adaptive supply chains.

With over 2,000 manufacturing professionals, 100+ OEMs and suppliers, and 30,000 square feet of exhibits, WMTS 2025 is a must-attend event for companies looking to stay competitive and future-ready.

Visit wmts.ca to register and secure your place at Western Canada’s premier manufacturing and technology event.

About WMTS

For more than 30 years, top manufacturers in Western Canada have attended WMTS looking for new ideas, solutions and suppliers to help them gain a competitive edge. WMTS makes great ideas accessible and sparks conversation. Convening many of Canada’s engineering experts, the event fosters the face-to-face collaboration needed to improve the industry of the future. Learn more at wmts.ca.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.

About MEEC

Launched in early 2021, the Manufacturing & Export Enhancement (MEE) Cluster is an industry-led initiative aimed at bolstering the growth and international competitiveness of Western Canadian manufacturers. By facilitating collaboration among manufacturers, solution providers, and academic institutions, MEEC strives to de-risk innovation, accelerate technology adoption, and foster growth opportunities within the region's manufacturing sector. Learn more at meecluster.ca

About AEC

Since 1980 the Automation Expo & Conference (AEC) brought to you by the ISA Edmonton Section is the place to be for everything automation. AEC has become Canada’s largest automation event. It takes place biennially in Edmonton, Alberta. We welcome industrial automation professionals from a diverse range of global industries including chemical and petroleum, oil and gas, power, water and wastewater, robotics, manufacturing, alternative energy, food and pharmaceutical, mining and metals, forestry, pulp and paper, safety and security, agriculture and more. In 2023, AEC hosted 110 exhibitors and attracted thousands of attendees.

Media Contact:

M. C. Jacob

Sr. Marketing Specialist, SME Canada

mjacob@sme.org | 437-755-6964

