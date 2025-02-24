Submit Release
YSX TECH. CO. LTD Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YSX TECH. CO., LTD (the “Company” or “YSXT”), a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Key highlights

  • Total revenue increased by approximate $7.6 million, or 28.7%, to approximately $34.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $26.5 million during the same period in 2023.
  • Revenue from auto insurance aftermarket value-added services increased by 31.8% from approximately $21.4 million to $28.2 million, which was mainly due to 879.2% revenue increase of vehicle driving risk screening services, from approximately $2.6 million to $25.4 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024.
  • Total number of value-added services performed (service volume) increased by 59.7% to approximately 2.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023.
  • Gross profit increased by 6.6% to approximately $3.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023, but gross margin declined to 10.6% from 12.7%.
  • Net income declined by approximately $0.6 million, or 22.0%, to approximately $1.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from $2.5 million in 2023.

Mr. Jie Xiao, CEO of YSX TECH CO. LTD, stated: “We are pleased with our revenue growth, which has highlighted the rising demand for our services and our ability to expand market share. However, profitability was impacted by changes in our customer mix and pricing dynamics. As we continue expanding geographically and diversifying our services, we plan to implement measures refining our pricing strategies to address these challenges and improve margins.”

“We expect continued revenue growth in the near future, supported by rising demand for our services, and we will continue optimizing our service mix, improving cost efficiencies, in order to keep pursuing sustainable long-term growth. The Company will provide further details about its financial results in its upcoming earnings announcement.”

Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

  For the six months ended September 30,
  2024 2023 Variances
In USD Millions, except percentages Amount
 Amount
 %
Total revenue   34.1     26.5   28.7 %  
Total cost of revenue   30.5     23.1   31.9 %  
Gross profit   3.6     3.4   6.6 %  
Income from operations   2.4     2.8   (16.4 )%  
Net income $ 1.9   $ 2.5   (22.0 )%  
                   

Total revenue increased by approximate $7.6 million, or 28.7%, to approximately $34.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $26.5 million during the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the Company having obtained more service contracts from various insurance companies and brokerages.

  • Revenue from auto insurance aftermarket value-added services grew by approximately $6.8 million, or 31.8%, due to a significant 59.7% increase in the service volume of Auto Insurance Aftermarket Value-added Services, from approximately 1.3 million service calls in the six months ended September 30, 2023 to 2.1 million service calls in the six months ended September 30, 2024.
  • Revenue from other scenario-based customized services grew by approximately $1.3 million, or 31.2%, driven by increased customer demand and higher average service prices.
  • However, revenue from software development and information technology services decreased by approximately $0.5 million, or 63.5%, compared to the prior period, primarily due to decrease in the average service price the Company charged customers for such services.

Cost of revenue increased by $7.4 million, or 31.9%, from $23.1 million in the six months ended September 30, 2023 to $30.5 million in the six months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to the increased subcontract costs as a result of the service volume of car wash, car towing, vehicle inspection and maintenance services, etc. increasing by 59.7% from the six months ended September 30, 2023 to the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Gross profit increased by 6.6% to approximately $3.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023, but gross margin declined to 10.6% from 12.7%, reflecting pricing pressure on contracts with insurance brokerages.

Total operating expenses increased by $0.7 million, or 121.8% from $0.6 million in the six months ended September 30, 2023 to $1.2 million in the six months ended September 30, 2024, primarily driven by increases in selling expenses, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses.

Net income declined by approximately $0.6 million, or 22.0%, to approximately $1.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from $2.5 million in 2023, due to reduced gross margin and higher operational expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents was approximately $5.4 million as of September 30, 2024, as compared to approximately $4.3 million as of March 31, 2024.

About YSX TECH. CO., LTD

Primarily operating in Xinjiang and Guangdong provinces, YSX TECH. CO., LTD is a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China. The Company possesses in-depth knowledge of the Chinese insurance industry accumulated from years of servicing customers, and specializes in auto insurance aftermarket value-added services, software development and information technology services, as well as other scenario-based customized services, such as products and customer development services. For more information please visit: https://ir.ysxtechcay.com and https://www.ysxnet.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.  For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company
marketing@ysxnet.com
+86 (20) 2984 2002

Investor Relations
WFS Investor Relations Inc.
Janice Wang
Email: services@wealthfsllc.com
Phone: +86 13811768599
+1 628 283 9214


YSX TECH CO. LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

             
    As of
    September 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
    (Unaudited)      
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS            
Cash   $ 5,444,920     $ 4,283,794  
Short-term investment     437,115       2,103,762  
Accounts receivable, net of $657,014 and $382,731, respectively     9,858,094       9,163,752  
Accounts receivable, related parties     4,024,951       2,871,872  
Advances to vendors     10,690,258       8,123,120  
Due from related parties           2,197  
Deferred initial public offering costs     153,987       118,103  
Other current assets     757,038       848,185  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS     31,366,363       27,514,785  
             
Property and equipment, net     44,560       54,486  
Right-of-use operating lease assets     190,240       224,835  
Deferred tax assets     116,609       76,821  
TOTAL NONCURRENT ASSETS     351,409       356,142  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 31,717,772     $ 27,870,927  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
CURRENT LIABILITIES            
Short-term bank loans   $ 1,635,887     $ 1,563,452  
Current portion of long-term loans     142,499       138,481  
Accounts payable     1,845,371       1,525,192  
Deferred revenue     8,010       14,099  
Taxes payable     3,110,014       2,579,976  
Due to related parties     562,644       417,557  
Operating lease liabilities, current     91,387       83,477  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     1,257,021       883,805  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES     8,652,833       7,206,039  
             
Operating lease liabilities, non-current     118,076       160,706  
Long-term loans     427,497       484,684  
Long term loan, related party     1,353,739       1,384,811  
TOTAL NONCURRENT LIABILITIES     1,899,312       2,030,201  
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES     10,552,145       9,236,240  
             
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES            
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 22,000,000 shared issued and outstanding, including:*            
Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 470,000,000 shares authorized, 20,822,675 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024     2,082       2,082  
Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 1,177,325 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024     118       118  
Additional paid-in capital     5,346,674       5,346,674  
Statutory reserve     818,465       741,584  
Retained earnings     15,570,667       13,720,353  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (572,379 )     (1,176,124 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     21,165,627       18,634,687  
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 31,717,772     $ 27,870,927  
                 

YSX TECH CO. LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

             
    For the Six Months ended September 30,
    2024     2023  
REVENUES:            
Revenues   $ 24,747,746     $ 22,199,058  
Revenues, related parties     9,346,622       4,298,763  
Total revenue     34,094,368       26,497,821  
             
COST OF REVENUES:            
Cost of revenues     30,493,854       19,362,131  
Cost of revenues, related parties           3,757,075  
Total cost of revenues     30,493,854       23,119,206  
Gross profit     3,600,514       3,378,615  
             
OPERATING EXPENSES:            
Selling and marketing     66,471       57,991  
General and administrative     1,064,198       400,617  
Research and development     113,652       102,331  
Total operating expenses     1,244,321       560,939  
             
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS     2,356,193       2,817,676  
             
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):            
Interest expense     (62,438 )     (50,324 )
Interest income     654       819  
Investment income     20,282       13,731  
Other income     64,598       181,885  
Other non-operating expenses, net     (17,393 )     (6,243 )
Total other income, net     5,703       139,868  
             
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION     2,361,896       2,957,544  
             
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     434,701       485,787  
             
NET INCOME     1,927,195       2,471,757  
             
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME            
Foreign currency translation adjustment     603,745       (920,145 )
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME   $ 2,530,940     $ 1,551,612  
             
Earnings per ordinary share- basic and diluted   $ 0.09     $ 0.11  
             
Weighted average number of ordinary shares- basic and diluted     22,000,000       22,000,000  
                 

