SMTC LEGAL DEADLINE: Semtech Corp. Investors that Lost Money are Alerted of Pending Class Action – Contact BFA Law by April 22 Court Deadline (NASDAQ:SMTC)

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ: SMTC) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until April 22, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors who purchased Semtech securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and is captioned Kleovoulos v. Semtech Corporation, et al., No. 25-cv-1474.

Why was Semtech Sued for Securities Fraud?

Semtech is a semiconductor and cloud connectivity service provider. The complaint alleges that during the relevant period, Semtech misrepresented its CopperEdge products’ ability to meet the needs of its service rack customers and that the products required architecture changes.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On February 7, 2025, after market hours, Semtech announced that CopperEdge’s fiscal year 2026 net sales are “expected to be lower” than the company’s $50 million floor case scenario due to rack architecture changes, with no expected ramp-up over the course of fiscal year 2026. Semtech cut its 2026 net sales based on feedback from a server rack customer and discussions with end users of the server rack platform.

This news caused the price of Semtech stock to decline more than 31%, from a closing price of $54.51 per share on February 7, 2025 to $37.60 per share on February 10, 2025, the following trading day. This represented the largest single-day decline for Semtech stock in nearly 40 years.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Semtech you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

